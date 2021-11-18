Health
How to implement the CDCCOVID-19 vaccine program
- In a new study, researchers analyzed how well the CDC-managed COVID-19 vaccine program worked during a pandemic.
- They conclude that the program is approaching a mathematically calculated “optimal” result.
- However, they said there are still lessons to be learned when setting goals and distributing vaccines.
- According to researchers, one of these goals is to ensure equal access to vaccines for all communities.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine (and booster) has been provided to all people in the United States,
Researchers say they found the US approach not perfect, but it worked pretty well.
Factors such as age, work (priority was given to front-line healthcare workers, etc.), and comorbidities that made COVID-19 more severe when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began deploying the COVID-19 vaccine. Prioritized people by.
Researchers at Iowa State University then adopted these characteristics in their CDC rollout recommendations and classified them into 17 subpopulations.
The result is over 17 billion vaccine allocation methods and 17 million allocation strategies that can be considered “optimal”.
Overall, the CDC approach resulted in an estimated 0.19% mortality, 4% COVID-19 cases, 4% infection, and less than 1% years of death than the mathematically optimal model.
And said it was pretty impressive Dr. William Lang, MHA, World Clinic and Job Site Care Medical Directors, and Former Department of Homeland Security Chief Medical Officer.
“The fact that the actual result was a minimal difference from the calculated optimization speaks so much about the quality of the expert opinion used in launching the approach we adopted.” Lang told Healthline.
“Although the epidemiological / mathematical approach considered multiple factors, real-life experts have expressed secondary and tertiary effect reactions to include difficult-to-quantify problems, such as the reaction of a socio-economic group. Also needed to be considered: higher prioritization, the impact of various prioritization decisions on vaccine resistance, and the relative ability to effectively sell vaccinations to one or another target group. To receive, “he said.
So the question isn’t about what the CDC did right or wrong, but a more subtle set of questions about what we prioritize when trying to limit the harm to the population.
“Vaccine deployment needs to balance several competing goals, such as minimizing mortality and infectious diseases, ensuring fairness among demographic groups, and maintaining medical capacity,” the study said. The author writes.
They also said there was a tension between these competing needs.
For example, “The most equitable distribution across the age group in terms of mortality did not work well for all other purposes. [while] Allocations that minimize overall mortality have led to a more even distribution of mortality across all age groups, “they write.
“It’s important to think about it,” he said. Phil Smith, PhD, MS, Public Health Expert, and Assistant Professor of Kinematics, Nutrition, and Health at the University of Miami, Ohio.
“Is the goal to reduce death? Reduce infection? Achieve group immunity as soon as possible? Years of life lost? Is the goal fair among age groups or other population groups?” Is a very difficult question to navigate, “he said.
“It’s also difficult to determine the number of vaccines to allocate across the state, which may have its own challenges in distribution,” Smith told Healthline.
“Navigating the structure of medical payments and reimbursement is difficult because it is so complex, but most of the complex work is done behind the scenes,” he added.
Its complex and overly stressed healthcare system can be one of the biggest hurdles to “optimizing” an approach to the next pandemic, including vaccine deployment.
“For many of us in public health, we knew gaps, health inequalities, health inequalities, and health inequalities,” he said. Kenneth L. Campbell, MPH, Program Director of Online Health Care Master at Tulane University and Associate Professor of Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans.
“We knew this, but what we didn’t know was how big the gap was,” he said. “We didn’t know how these flaws paralyze our ability to reach millions of Americans.”
for example, Vaccine is free, Uninsured are vaccinated almost half of the insured, Studies show..
To produce better results, we need a stronger structure to constantly support our citizens.
“Healthcare, education, and childcare should not be questioned. It should be an absolute right for everyone in this country,” Campbell told Healthline. “Without these things, families, especially the already socially disadvantaged minority communities, remain economically exposed.”
“We need to build a system,” he added. “As former Marines, we don’t wait for a tragedy. We are already training for that tragedy. That is what our country must be ready to do. “
..
