Health officials warn of terrible flu season and urge vaccinations | Central Missouri News





Colombia-Influenza cases are increasing as the foliage continues. According to the report, there were a total of 113,395 cases of influenza confirmed in Labs in Missouri during the 2019-2020 influenza season. data From Missouri’s Health and Senior Services Department. During the 2020-2021 season, only 1,795 cases of influenza were identified in the lab. Experts predict the flu season this fall and winter. @KOMUnews According to a study by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the flu plunge last year could make the flu even stronger. https://t.co/bKnAQ0kTCz — Logan Perone (@perronelogan) November 17, 2021 A spokesperson for the Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Services said it would approach pre-pandemic levels this year. “There is no health order of any kind in Boone County. Fewer people are doing masking, remembering to wash their hands and paying attention to them,” said spokeswoman Ashtonday. .. “Therefore, I think there may be more cases of influenza than in 2020.” Day also warns that false information and misunderstandings about the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent people from being vaccinated against the flu. “It’s like asking them questions about the flu vaccine, as many people give information that may not be true about the COVID vaccine,” Day said. “I think people are a little more skeptical than they used to be.” Still, Day said the approach to schools in the health sector was successful. success! Email was sent to With a link to confirm the sign-up of the list. error! An error occurred while processing the request. “This year we had a school-based flu clinic, and overall there were a huge number,” Day said. “Almost all schools we attended accounted for about 50% of the population of children vaccinated against the flu.” Local health professionals have seen the same. “I’ve seen a lot of people come in for the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, a MU Healthcare pediatrician. “I haven’t let the patient say no to the flu vaccine yet.” One of the concerns many people have is getting both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine. Dr. Wilhelm recommends both vaccines to prevent the disease. “I encourage people to vaccinate, but it’s up to them to decide which vaccine to vaccinate in the end,” said Dr. Wilhelm. Adding days to keep up with health and safety measures may help limit the outbreak of influenza and COVID-19. “I think these things are always the case with the flu, but now even more so if you want to avoid spikes and COVID,” Day said. DHSS did not need to keep a record of influenza vaccines and could not provide accurate and accurate data.Authorities reported in the first five weeks of this year’s flu season Cases confirmed in 243 labs The whole state.

