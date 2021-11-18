Cognitive problems during menopause are common things you can do





Dear Doctor: I am 52 years old and am experiencing menopause. I knew about insomnia, night sweats and hot flashes. What’s upset is that I’m not mentally sharp either. Is this part of the menopause? Is Hormone Replacement Therapy Useful? answer: Menopause is one of the major milestones in a woman’s life, but women often face menopause alone. There are also plenty of books, classes and medical visits to help you prepare for your baby. A woman who is 12 months old without menstruation is at menopause. The transition to menopause, known as the peri-menopausal period, is often gradual. This happens because when a woman’s ovaries fail, reproductive hormones naturally drop. Symptoms include the sleep disorders you mentioned, night sweats, and hot flashes. It also includes convulsions, headaches, weight gain, malaise, chest pain, thinning hair, decreased libido, urinary incontinence, depression and anxiety. The changes in memory you are experiencing are often accompanied by menopause. It is estimated that up to two-thirds of women experience cognitive impairment or brain fog associated with some degree of menopause. This may include issues related to decision making, learning and retaining new information, concentration, clear thinking, and oblivion. The reason is not entirely clear, but studies suggest an association with a decrease in reproductive hormones, especially estrogen. Sleep disorders are also thought to play a role. Hormone replacement therapy (low doses of estrogen or a combination of estrogen and progesterone) may be prescribed to relieve the physical symptoms of menopause. Some women say it also helps with cognitive problems. However, long-term use of HRT is associated with adverse health effects such as increased risk of breast cancer, heart attack, stroke, and blood clots. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether your benefits outweigh the risks. Starting with a balanced diet, lifestyle changes can make a difference. Consider a Mediterranean diet rich in omega 3 fatty acids and unsaturated fats that activate the brain. Eating a wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and leafy vegetables can help improve cognition. Exercise is also useful. Studies have shown that light exercise such as yoga and tai chi, and low-intensity sessions on an exercise bike can also improve memory. Quality sleep is also important for cognition. For most postmenopausal women, these cognitive changes do not persist. However, if your symptoms worsen, ask your healthcare provider to rule out other possible causes. Dr. Eve Glazier and Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

