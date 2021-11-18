Wellness Wednesday: Stay informed about pancreatic cancer | Connecticut News





(WFSB)-November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. This year, a new focus is on testing for this deadly disease. Julie Fleshman raises awareness of pancreatic cancer. Freshman’s father died of pancreatic cancer. “It’s scary to see someone you love experience it,” says Freshman. He seems to be the reason why he started to raise awareness in the first place. Freshman wants to save lives by raising awareness. “Unfortunately, there are no early detection tests for pancreatic cancer, so the symptoms are ambiguous, and people are diagnosed late and difficult to treat,” says Freshman. However, there have been many advances in research and medicine. “Once a patient is diagnosed, both a biomarker test of the tumor and a genetic test for hereditary mutations must be done, which information tells the patient and his or her medical professionals to determine the best treatment for the patient. Because it provides information about, “says Freshman. Butchers also recommend having a genetic test if a first-degree relative is diagnosed. “Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in 60,000 Americans in the United States. [have been] I was diagnosed this year. The 5-year survival rate is only 10%, “says Fleshman. “There are several new blood tests for patients at high risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Neither is a complete screening test nor early detection, but people at high risk and people at high risk for pancreatic cancer. We’re definitely taking an important step to better understand how to track down, “says Freshmen. Experts say knowing your risk is the first step.

