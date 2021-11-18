Napa County publishes COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adult residents | Local News





Over 80% of vaccinated people were vaccinated more than 6 months ago. This means that immunization of millions of people is weakening for the holiday season. Last month, the CDC recommended giving COVID-19 booster shots to people over the age of 65, as well as adults with underlying illness and those at high-risk work. In San Francisco, at this point, only one in three eligible seniors is listening to the call. “Despite dying from vaccination, hospitalizations are beginning to be seen in the group,” said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert. Fewer people are getting boosters than expected across California. State officials are now trying to boost boosters, actively working with healthcare providers and ordering people over the age of 18 to “keep patients requesting boosters.” This is beyond federal guidelines. The FDA is still considering Pfizer’s request for an emergency booster permit for all adults. California’s move to open up booster shot eligibility to millions is once again amid rising infections and heightened concerns from the governor. Governor Gavin Newsom said, “I enjoyed the summer with the lowest summer case rates for most of the summer. Just yesterday, it was about the 16th lowest.” “It moved pretty fast. I say it’s not to warn people, but to warn them.” The governor’s promotion of vaccination is to meet a backlash. This Thursday, protesters gathered on the San Francisco side of the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the vaccine obligations. In California, and across the country, doctors are losing hope that enough people will be vaccinated to end the winter wave of the virus. “I’m going to navigate this new world of infection,” said Chin Hong. “We are transitioning from an epidemic or pandemic situation to an epidemic. The epidemic will probably surge every winter as a new normal condition, because COVID will not disappear soon and already vaccinated immunity. It seems to be boosting the system. As a public health priority, even snuff is rising. “If you were vaccinated more than 6 months ago and got a breakthrough infection, you’re healthy. If you are young, you may be protected, “said Chin Hong. But that doesn’t mean you don’t carry an infection that may spread to someone else. “

