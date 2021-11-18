Sweet tooth side effects: Daily habits can increase your risk of diabetes





Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, but type 2 diabetes is more common and a potential risk factor is dependence on a high-sugar diet. & Nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Diabetes – a combination of insulin sensitivity, deficiency, resistance and high blood sugar – is a condition that causes serious health problems. Over time, spikes in blood sugar can contribute to potentially fatal conditions such as stroke, heart disease, and dementia. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, but type 2 diabetes is more common and a potential risk factor is dependence on a high-sugar diet. New Delhi: Diabetes – a condition characterized by insulin sensitivity, deficiency, and resistance combined with high blood sugar levels – is a condition that causes serious health problems, but is not considered fatal by experts. Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes – Mismanagement increases the risk of heart disease, obesity, increased obesity index, metabolic disorders, and in extreme cases may require amputation of the limbs. But, according to experts, diabetes can be fatal-and it can be blamed too much for one thing in your daily life. Keep reading to find out what it is. Lifestyle choices that make diabetes deadly Diabetes is a pandemic when you look at the rapidly increasing number of cases. This condition is independent of bacterial and viral infections and spreads at a worrying pace. Instead, blame your personal lifestyle choices. When a healthy person (non-diabetes) consumes sugar, the pancreas releases a hormone called insulin. Insulin breaks down sugar into energy, helps it be absorbed by cells, and prevents blood sugar spikes. However, in diabetes, the body produces little or no insulin. It causes blood sugar spikes when you consume simple carbohydrates based on your blood sugar index. Over time, spikes in blood sugar can contribute to potentially fatal conditions such as stroke, heart disease, and dementia. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, but type 2 diabetes is more common and a potential risk factor is dependence on a high-sugar diet. Soaking in sweet foods, such as desserts and processed or packaged foods that contain refined grains and carbohydrates and are easily hidden by sugar, can lead to insulin resistance over time. And if this isn’t dealt with further, it can be fatal as well. To improve glycemic control, experts recommend skipping the following foods: Refined grain fast food cookie Chips Baked confectionery soda juice Is there a diet to control diabetes and prevent blood sugar spikes? For type 2 diabetes, experts recommend switching to a low-carb diet or a diet that contains complex carbohydrates. This is a food that slowly breaks down and prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar. Whole grains, vegetables and oats are sources of fiber and complex carbohydrates that, when combined with adequate exercise and physical activity, prove to be effective in the prevention and management of diabetes. Exercise is also recommended as it affects insulin sensitivity, metabolism, healthy weight, and building lean muscle mass. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. If you have specific questions about your health care, be sure to talk to your doctor or your healthcare provider.

