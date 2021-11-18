Daily Covid, November 18: Death, deadly NHS pressure, face mask, social distance still needed

An additional 201 people died within 28 days of being tested positive for Covid-19.

This number was confirmed by the government as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 143,360.

However, according to another figure released by the Office for National Statistics, 168,000 deaths are currently registered in the UK and Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate.

Experts suggest that social distance, wearing face masks, and hand washing are still needed-along with vaccines to protect people. COVID-19..

read more: Two giant Covid spikes in Lancashire as the case creeps towards 1,000 a day

These conclusions were made after analyzing studies assessing the effectiveness of global public health measures in reducing Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2 infection, and Covid-19 mortality.

Health leaders have also issued new warnings regarding pressure on the NHS during the winter.

This is because the Royal College of Emergency Medicine reports suggest that at least 4,519 patients died as a result of a 12-hour stay in the UK’s A & E department during congestion from 2020 to 2021.

Children over the age of 12 are also advised not to get the Covid vaccine until 12 weeks after the actual infection.

Postponement experts at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) may help further reduce the “very very small” risk of heart inflammation after vaccination.

Another 201 died

As of Wednesday, another 201 people died within 28 days of a Covid-19-positive test, according to the government.

This brings the UK total to 143,360.

However, according to another figure released by the Office for National Statistics, 168,000 deaths are currently registered in the UK and Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate.

As of 9 am Wednesday, the government said there were an additional 38,263 Labs confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

Heath leaders warn of deadly winter pressure on the NHS

Health leaders have issued new warnings about the pressure on the NHS during the winter.

This is because new reports reveal that congestion in the emergency department has killed thousands.

A report by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) suggests that at least 4,519 patients died as a result of a 12-hour stay in the UK’s A & E department during congestion from 2020 to 2021.

The finding adds to NHS England’s own finding that one of the 67 patients staying in the emergency department for 12 hours causes undue harm.

Dr. Adrian Boyle, RCEM’s Vice President of Policy, said:

“Very simply, congestion kills you. For years, we’ve been warning about the harm caused by dangerous congestion, but now we can see the number of resulting excess deaths. increase.”

He added that he saw a 12-hour stay of 7,059 in October. This is a record high, up 40% from September.

Dr. Boyle also warned that the next few months will be difficult, following a “dramatic” increase in the number of long-term stays over the past six months.

NS NHS A spokeswoman said: one month.

“As shown in our 10-point plan, the NHS maximizes the availability of emergency care services and provides an alternative to A & E, so those in need of care can go ahead through NHS 111 Online. Get out and let the staff signpost to the option that works best for you. “

PA contacted me for comment from the Ministry of Health.









Boris Johnson apologizes for not wearing the mask during the hospital visit

Boris Johnson apologized for not wearing the mask during his visit to the hospital.

During his visit to Hexham General Hospital on November 8, the Prime Minister noticed that he was not covering his face.

However, Johnson added that he put it on as soon as he noticed his mistake, and said it was “only 30 seconds.”

Johnson, who appeared before the Parliamentary Liaison Committee on Wednesday, was questioned by Yvette Cooper, chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Johnson said:

“I accidentally went out of a room that didn’t wear it.

“Then I wore it as soon as I realized I had made that mistake.

“Sorry, most photos of the visit to the hospital show that I was properly masked throughout the rest of the visit and were masked in the middle of the visit.”

Children infected with Covid need to wait 12 weeks before vaccination

Authorities say children over the age of 12 infected with Covid-19 should not be vaccinated until after 12 weeks.

Postponement may help further reduce the “very very small” risk of heart inflammation after vaccination, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) experts say.

The current case rate of myocarditis after vaccination under the age of 18 is suspected to be about 9 per million vaccinations, and the cases are “relatively mild,” officials said.

Authorities wanted to emphasize guidance that clarified when children should receive jabs after a natural infection.

The current advice for the elderly and those at high risk for Covid-19 (including those over the age of 12) is that you have to wait four weeks after being infected with Covid before being vaccinated.

But officials said this should be extended to 12 weeks for low-risk children between the ages of 12 and 17.

This guidance is given in the high prevalence of younger age groups.

Vaccine deployment

By November 16, a total of 50,645,981 initial doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been given in the United Kingdom, according to government statistics.

This is an increase of 31,431 the day before.

A second dose of approximately 46,065,838 doses was given, increasing 19,874 times.

A total of 13,494,890 boosts and a third dose were also given, increasing daily by 347,557.

Separate totals for boosters and third doses are not available.

According to experts, face masks and social distance are still needed

Experts suggest that to protect people from Covid-19, you should keep a social distance with the vaccine, wear a face mask, and continue to wash your hands.

These conclusions were made by researchers after analyzing studies assessing the effectiveness of global public health measures in reducing Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2 infection, and Covid-19 mortality. ..

Peer-reviewed articles published in the British Medical Journal surveyed 72 studies, 35 of which evaluated individual public health measures and 37 of which evaluated multiple public health measures.

Of the 35 studies on individual measurements, 34 were observational studies and one was a randomized controlled trial.

They were implemented in Asia, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Australia.

Researchers found in eight of the 35 studies that wearing a mask reduced the Covid-19 rate by 53%, compared to a 25% reduction in social distance.

Hand washing also showed a 53% reduction in the Covid-19 rate, but the authors say this was not statistically significant after adjusting for a small number of studies included.

The study was conducted by researchers at Monash University and Torrance University in Australia, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, and Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China.

According to the data, the current UK Covid rate similar to January

UK coronavirus infection rates are similar to January of this year, shortly after the peak of the second wave, with new data suggesting.

The prevalence from mid-October to early November 2021 was 1.57%, the same as in January, compared to 0.83% in September.

According to the data, prevalence increased between rounds 14 and 15 of the React-1 study at Imperial College London across most age groups and regions.

In the 15th round from October 19th to November 5th, the prevalence decreased from the peak around October 20th to 21st.

School-aged children had the highest prevalence, with prevalence rates of 4.95% for children aged 5-12 years and 5.21% for children aged 13-17 years.

The data suggest that all cases were delta variants or sublineages. The most common is AY.4, which scientists say is likely to cause asymptomatic infections.

Christl Donnelly, Professor of Statistical Epidemiology at Imperial College London, said: For example, make it easier to send.

“It is asymptomatic infections that actually distinguish between those that are relatively easy to contain and those that require vaccination.”

The AY.4.2 mutation, which authorities are monitoring as a “mutant under investigation,” accounted for 11.8% of infections.

Researchers say that the observational nature of the survey data and the relatively small proportion of unvaccinated adults cast doubt on the comparability of vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

However, they found that a third vaccination of eligible adults and vaccination of children over the age of 12 were associated with a reduced risk of infection.

Therefore, researchers say it has the potential to remain a high priority and extend to children aged 5-12 years. This can reduce Covid infections during the winter.

This study has been released as a preprint that has not been peer-reviewed and has not been published in the journal.

Lancashire’s latest daily Covid cases (autonomous distinction)

These numbers were accurate as of Wednesday, November 18th.

The data below includes the total number of cases, new daily numbers (in parentheses), and overall prevalence in each region since the pandemic began. Most of these cases are historic.

Blackburn and Darwen: 31,669 (+90) 21,108.4 / 100,000

Blackpool: 24,219 / (+82) 17,501.7 / 100,000

Burnley: 17,730 / (+48) 19,844.6 / 100,000

Chorley: 19,312 (+102) 16,246.3 per 100,000 people

Fill: 12,334 (+40) 15,187.6 cases per 100,000

Hyndburn: 15,454 (+51) 19,047.7 per 100,000 people

Lancaster: 21,069 (+104) 14,224.4 per 100,000

Pendle: 16,973 (+47) 18,419.9 per 100,000

Preston: 26,638 (+79) 18,479.7 per 100,000 people

Rible Valley: 17,502.3 per 10,856 (+67) 100,000

Rossendale: 13,134 (+67) 18,386.7 per 100,000 people

South Rible: 18,348 (+86) 16,516.9 per 100,000

West Lancashire: 18,224 (+61) 15,916.7 per 100,000

Wire: 17,803 (+66) 15,745.5 cases per 100,000

Download the Lancs Live app for free Click here for iPhone When Click here for Android ..

To get the latest information, follow these steps Facebook Lancs Live When Twitter @LiveLancs ..

Do you have any news?Contact the news desk [email protected] ..

Get all the latest news, sports and story content sent to your inbox daily at Click here for the LancsLive newsletter.