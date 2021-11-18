Health
Seattle Board of Education urged state leaders to consider COVID-19 vaccine for immunization requirements
Seattle ―――― The Seattle School Board has passed a resolution urging the State Health Commission to begin a review. COVID-19 vaccine for school immune requirements..
Brandon Hershey, director of the Seattle Board of Education, said:
Until the decision School leaders conducted additional community engagement sessions Latin Community with Public Health – Seattle and King County, NAACP, Seattle Special Education PTSA, Somalia Community, Color Seattle Family, Seattle Public School Family and Staff, Native American Family and Color Students.
“I’m completely late because it’s a very contagious disease and we know it spreads to the environment of the community. COVID vaccine requirements“Seattle’s parent Janet Crisp said.
The Washington State Department of Health has begun the process of coordinating with the Ministry of Health to form a technical advisory group to consider adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s immune list that students must receive before attending school. increase.
“I don’t anticipate this year’s mission. It may not come early next year, but the timing, as historically used by the state health committee, goes through a very rigorous process. They will consider it now that it is widespread throughout the United States as well as setting up clinical trials. They will do this well, and it will be until next year. If it becomes a requirement, it will. It has gone through the same complete process that all other vaccine requirements go through. “
Some families have not yet vaccinated their children and do not support adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of requirements.
“If parents want to get them Vaccinated childPlease be sure to go. Anyone around me who is vaccinated, it’s okay, I’m fine with it. The problem I’m having is when it’s obligatory and pressed into our throat, whether it’s our children, working with us, or everything else. That’s where I’m having trouble, “said Heather Grayson, the parent of the Fife school district.
NS COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 For above and 5-11 years old, it is currently managed under an Emergency Use Authorization. State leaders will consider adding the vaccine to the list of requirements after it has been fully approved by the FDA and CDC.
