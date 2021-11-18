COVID vaccine booster for all adults may be recommended by Friday

The FDA and CDC require a COVID-19 booster and are expected to recommend the COVID-19 booster to anyone who is at least 6 months old by the end of the week after the first vaccination.

California, New Mexico, and Colorado are one of the states that made boosters available to everyone who received previous doses more than six months ago.

The CDC states that it is safe to mix vaccine brands, and the data suggest that Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna is more protective than the second J & J shot.

The COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalization and death, but protection against infection begins to weaken in about 6 months, even in young and healthy people.

Therefore, the booster effect will occur by the weekend. May be recommended for all adults, or at least 30 years of age or older.

Ted Ross, an infectious disease expert at the University of Georgia in Athens, said he recently received a booster shot himself.

Side effects are unlikely to differ from the first two. He said the US government bought so many doses so long ago that many would be wasted if they weren’t used immediately. And when 1,000 Americans are still dying daily with COVID-19, adding additional protection seems like a good idea.

How does COVID-19 affect me? Don’t miss the update of the Coronavirus Watch Newsletter

“What boosters may help is to help weaken the surge or increase we’ll see this winter as people travel and spend more time indoors,” Ross says. I did. “The peak or its slope will hopefully not be so steep.”

His view is consistent among many experts. The first two shots are probably enough to prevent hospitalization and death, while the third shot buys additional protection while the pandemic is still part of everyday life.

“Vaccinations are effective and boosters optimize vaccinations,” Presidential adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a White House press conference Wednesday.

By the end of Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration is expectedAllow COVID-19 booster shots to those who require COVID-19 booster shots and are at least 6 months old after the first vaccination.

Advisory Board and Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may give all thumbs-up boosters on Friday, Although it may be restricted to over 30 years of age, mainly due to the rare side effects seen in young men.

Adolescents and young men experience a rare but relatively high rate of myocarditis, myocardial swelling, within 1-2 weeks of vaccination. Myocarditis, which can also be caused by COVID-19 infection, is usually mild and short-lived after vaccination.

The Biden administration states that all Americans have pre-purchased enough to get boosters for free.

In the short term, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available as a booster dose for everyone 6 months after the first shot, but the FDA and CDC may soon add a Moderna booster.

Additional doses can be given for several months to people with a weakened immune system, such as blood cancer patients or organ transplant recipients who are unlikely to get adequate protection with the first two injections.

When will everyone be vaccinated against COVID-19? Vaccine deployment is as follows

The federal government has also approved booster immunity after 6 months for young people over the age of 65 with health problems and those working at higher risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. bottom.

People who have received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination are also encouraged to receive a second vaccination at least two months after the first vaccination.

In some states, such as California, New Mexico, Colorado, and New York City, boosters are available to anyone who received previous doses more than 6 months ago.

CDC said Safe to mix vaccine brands, Get a Pfizer-BioNTech shot after two Moderna, or vice versa. The data suggest that one of these similar vaccines is more defensive than the second J & J shot.

The Pfizer-BioNTech or J & J vaccine booster is the same as the first shot, but the Moderna booster is half the size of the previous dose.

It is not yet clear whether this will be the last COVID-19 shot people need, whether their immune defenses will continue to decline over time, or whether the virus will change enough to require a new vaccine.

Some viruses provide lifelong protection with three doses, while other viruses, such as influenza, require annual injections to protect against changing pathogens.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution by state:How many people are vaccinated in the United States?

Dr. Julie Morita, Executive Vice President of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said he would like to wait for the data presented to the CDC Advisory Board before deciding whether to take booster shots himself. ..

Other experts are already convinced.

“Will the booster work and reduce the number of cases? I think it’s a certain’yes’,” said Dr. Vincent Radikmal, a Mayo Clinic oncologist who is closely tracking the pandemic.

People – even a small percentageThe vaccinated person is still dying with COVID-19 in Minnesota, where Large Kumar lives. However, he said, vaccinated people die at a much lower rate than unvaccinated people. According to current statistics, 5 out of 100,000 vaccinated Minnesotan people aged 65 and over die of COVID-19, compared to 89 out of 100,000 unvaccinated. Is dead.

Taking booster shots is essential to protect the elderly, but taking booster shots for everyone else reduces infections overall and makes everyone safer.

Former medical director Dr. Jerome Adams believes that everyone should get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they qualify.

People are getting tired of wearing masks, he said, and if they’re going to take them off, they definitely need to be supplemented with boosters.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson:Comparison of COVID-19 vaccines

“We need to double down other tools in the tool chest that have been found to be effective,” said Adams, who was the surgeon’s chief from 2017 to 2021. Increase the effectiveness of the vaccine against spread to 94%, 95% and 96%. “

So far, only about 15% of people eligible for boosters have boosters. This accused Adams of lacking information about the benefits of boosters and their audience. Opening the booster to everyone should help reduce that confusion, he said. And it’s much easier to convince a vaccinated person to get a booster than to convince an unvaccinated person to get the first shot, Adams said. ..

According to Ross of the University of Georgia, infection with COVID-19 has some protective effect, but it is not clear how long it will last or how long it will last. Vaccinated people produce more antibodies than infected but unvaccinated people.

He said the vaccine would not eliminate COVID-19, just as polio vaccination did not eliminate the disease despite half a century of global efforts. But they will allow society to live with COVID-19 as we live with the flu.

“Trying to prevent 100% of circulating viral infections is unlikely, but it prevents serious illness, hospitalization, and death. That is an achievable goal. I think, “Ross said.

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said everyone needs a booster, regardless of age, health, or occupation.

“The original idea that’all adults don’t need boosters’ has received critical reviews from both clinicians and scientists,” Gratter said in an email. “In my view, this change in thinking not only reduces the experience of clinicians treating patients with breakthrough cases of COVID-19, but also reduces vaccine efficacy, especially 6-8 months after the completion of the two. Along with recent data showing that it does. Shot series. “

As boosters do, protection from unknowingly mild infections can prevent people from unintentionally transmitting the virus to others, Mr. Glatter said.

“The bottom line is that we need to respect the delta variant, which means that for all adults, a third dose should be prioritized, especially as holidays approach, the weather cools, and gathers inside.” Said.

Contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.