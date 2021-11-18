Why COVID poses a great risk to people with mental health diagnosesExBulletin

The CDC has added mental illness as a risk factor for qualifying as a booster. People diagnosed with mental health are at increased risk of being infected with COVID-19, hospitalized, and dying.

Mary-Louise Kelly, Host:

The CDC recently added people with mental illness to the list of priorities for COVID-19 vaccine and booster immunity. Rhitu Chatterjee of NPR explains why mental illness increases people’s risk of COVID.

RHITU CHATTERJEE, byline: During the early months of the pandemic, psychiatrist Dr. Luming Li wanted to know if mental illness increased the risk of dying from COVID-19.

LUMING LI: In all the studies I examined, it was all medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

CHATTERJEE: But nothing about mental illness-Li is currently the Chief Medical Officer of the Harris Mental Health Center and IDD in Texas. At the time, she had a master’s degree from Yale University, so she decided to explore this herself. She and her colleagues dug into data from five hospitals in the Yale New Haven Health System to find people admitted with COVID-19.

LI: What we found was that people with a previous psychiatric history had a high mortality rate.

CHATTERJEE: In fact, she says that people with mental illness have a 50% increased risk of death compared to people without mental illness. Since then, there have been many studies that have found similar associations. For example, a study published in October 2020 that looked at a national database of electronic health records containing information about people who tested positive for COVID and those who were hospitalized. It turns out that two things are happening.

NORA VOLKOW: If an individual has a history of mental illness, on the one hand, they are more likely to get infected.

CHATTERJEE: Research author Dr. Nora Volkow.

VOLKOW: And if they become infected, they are more likely to have negative consequences such as hospitalization or death.

CHATTERJEE: Volkow directs the National Institute of Substance Abuse. She says mental illness can change people’s behavior and reduce their chances of protecting themselves from infection.

VOLKOW: For example, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder-it leads to much more distractions for you. For example, you may forget to use a face mask.

CHATTERJEE: Electronic health records have also long known researchers about people with mental illness, they tend to have poor overall health, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, we know Many chronic health problems such as illness have also been confirmed to be increasing at risk of serious COVID.

ASHWIN VASAN: People with chronic mental illness have up to 25 years shorter lifespan than the average person.

CHATTERJEE: Dr. Ashwin Vasan is President and CEO of Fountain House, a non-profit mental health organization.

VASAN: They are prematurely suffering from chronic illness and medical laziness.

CHATTERJEE: Vasan says people with mental illness are the most isolated in society. And that isolation causes enormous damage to their bodies and increases the risk of chronic illness.

VASAN: Post-study studies showing that it leads to reduced inflammation, immunological stress, and neurodegeneration.

CHATTERJEE: He says there is a clear overlap between serious mental illness and homelessness and substance abuse.

VASAN: About 40% of the chronic homeless population suffers from serious mental illness and addiction.

CHATTERJEE: Most of the 13 million people in the United States with serious mental illness use Medicaid, but 40% receive no care at all.

VASAN: This is a systematically marginalized sick population with less access to care and support.

CHATTERJEE: Vasan and other mental health professionals are pleased to see the CDC ultimately prioritize people with mental illness for COVID-19 vaccination.

Rhitu Chatterjee, NPR News.

(Music sound bite)

