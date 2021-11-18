Men with “paper-like lungs” say they almost died because of delayed medication

The man said he died almost twice after not being able to get the drug on time.

Derek Cummings of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) saw his condition rapidly worsen to pneumonia, resulting in the need for hospital treatment.

Pensioners living in Treorchy say people are dead unnecessarily and want to make new plans for patients like him.

According to the latest figures, a total of 80% of Welsh COPD patients do not receive the basic recommended level of care.

Derek, 73, said: “I have an emergency pack of steroids and antibiotics that share many lives.

“I needed to delay taking the drug, and at first I had pneumonia.









“I didn’t have time to react. In both cases, I was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. In reality, COPD is very bad and a common cold is dangerous.”

He added: “A serious cold is prevalent and I’m more worried than Covid.

“When you have COPD, your lungs are like paper-it’s a shocking condition, but it’s a very slow progressive disease.”

According to a study by the British Asthma and British Lung Foundation, the vast majority of people in Wales did not have the five basics of COPD care set out in the NICE clinical guidelines.

Only 17.4% of Wales have the five basics of COPD care set out in the NICE clinical guidelines, from written self-management plans, access to pulmonary rehabilitation, to smoking cessation assistance with influenza and pneumonia vaccination. I am.

There are more than 76,000 COPD patients in Wales, and the numbers show that they have invested in their previous respiratory care delivery program but are not receiving the care they need.









Derek, who has severe symptoms, was diagnosed with COPD in 1987 and said that more people are unaware that they are living with COPD as well.

“Thousands of people roaming Wales with COPD are unaware of how they got it,” he said.

“When they see a doctor, it’s in the late stages. COPD can be treated, but it can’t be cured. Surprisingly, COPD is the third largest murderer in Wales.”

Derek, who has lived with COPD for half his life, said the condition was unavoidable because he had health problems ranging from his youth in his twenties to coughing to sarcoidosis.

He said he hopes a new plan will be implemented to help other patients.

“Part of the problem is that many people catch more than five times a year of deterioration,” he added. “The problem is that it happens in winter because of that, it further weakens your lungs.

“If patients are better managed, there will be less exacerbations and deaths because they are not doing enough about it. New lung initiatives will help save lives.”









Joseph Carter, Head of British Asthma and the British Lung Foundation Wales, said:

“It’s clear that many are left behind, as Covid-19 has a dramatic impact on face-to-face bookings and diagnostic rates.

“We are calling on the Government of Wales to issue a new lung health quality statement to give everyone in COPD access to the five basics of basic care.

“We are determined to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of COPD and we recommend that anyone who is worried about shortness of breath take our breath test.”

This issue was raised in commemoration of the 2021 World COPD Day on Wednesday.

A Welsh government spokesman said:

“We have announced approximately £ 250m to support the recovery of the NHS from a pandemic, including funding for chronic condition management in primary care.

“We recommend using the COPD app developed by the NHS in Wales. With advice, education and support, we provide long-term support to help people manage their condition and stay healthy. . “