Health
Men with “paper-like lungs” say they almost died because of delayed medication
The man said he died almost twice after not being able to get the drug on time.
Derek Cummings of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) saw his condition rapidly worsen to pneumonia, resulting in the need for hospital treatment.
Pensioners living in Treorchy say people are dead unnecessarily and want to make new plans for patients like him.
According to the latest figures, a total of 80% of Welsh COPD patients do not receive the basic recommended level of care.
Derek, 73, said: “I have an emergency pack of steroids and antibiotics that share many lives.
“I needed to delay taking the drug, and at first I had pneumonia.
“I didn’t have time to react. In both cases, I was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. In reality, COPD is very bad and a common cold is dangerous.”
He added: “A serious cold is prevalent and I’m more worried than Covid.
“When you have COPD, your lungs are like paper-it’s a shocking condition, but it’s a very slow progressive disease.”
According to a study by the British Asthma and British Lung Foundation, the vast majority of people in Wales did not have the five basics of COPD care set out in the NICE clinical guidelines.
Only 17.4% of Wales have the five basics of COPD care set out in the NICE clinical guidelines, from written self-management plans, access to pulmonary rehabilitation, to smoking cessation assistance with influenza and pneumonia vaccination. I am.
There are more than 76,000 COPD patients in Wales, and the numbers show that they have invested in their previous respiratory care delivery program but are not receiving the care they need.
Derek, who has severe symptoms, was diagnosed with COPD in 1987 and said that more people are unaware that they are living with COPD as well.
“Thousands of people roaming Wales with COPD are unaware of how they got it,” he said.
“When they see a doctor, it’s in the late stages. COPD can be treated, but it can’t be cured. Surprisingly, COPD is the third largest murderer in Wales.”
Derek, who has lived with COPD for half his life, said the condition was unavoidable because he had health problems ranging from his youth in his twenties to coughing to sarcoidosis.
He said he hopes a new plan will be implemented to help other patients.
“Part of the problem is that many people catch more than five times a year of deterioration,” he added. “The problem is that it happens in winter because of that, it further weakens your lungs.
“If patients are better managed, there will be less exacerbations and deaths because they are not doing enough about it. New lung initiatives will help save lives.”
Joseph Carter, Head of British Asthma and the British Lung Foundation Wales, said:
“It’s clear that many are left behind, as Covid-19 has a dramatic impact on face-to-face bookings and diagnostic rates.
“We are calling on the Government of Wales to issue a new lung health quality statement to give everyone in COPD access to the five basics of basic care.
“We are determined to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of COPD and we recommend that anyone who is worried about shortness of breath take our breath test.”
This issue was raised in commemoration of the 2021 World COPD Day on Wednesday.
A Welsh government spokesman said:
“We have announced approximately £ 250m to support the recovery of the NHS from a pandemic, including funding for chronic condition management in primary care.
“We recommend using the COPD app developed by the NHS in Wales. With advice, education and support, we provide long-term support to help people manage their condition and stay healthy. . “
..
Sources
2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/copd-sufferer-campaigns-for-change-22196357
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]