New studies have found that drinking these two can reduce the risk of stroke and dementia.





People who drank a few cups of coffee or tea a day for a period of 10 to 14 years had the lowest risk of stroke and dementia. According to a study published on Tuesday. Researchers at Tianjin Medical University in China surveyed 360,000 people who drank 2-3 cups of coffee, 3-5 cups of tea, or a combination of both 4-6 cups daily. Research results have found that these people have the lowest risk of illnesses such as stroke and dementia. Drinking only coffee or tea reduced the risk of both stroke and dementia, but those who drank several cups of both worked best in this study. People in this group had a 28% lower risk of dementia and a 32% lower risk of stroke than those who did not drink either drink. According to research. Information about participants came from UK Biobank, a database containing anonymous health information from approximately 500,000 volunteers in the UK from 2006 to 2020. This study enrolled participants between the ages of 50 and 74 who recorded coffee and tea consumption. Studies show, 10,053 participants had at least one stroke, and 5,079 participants developed dementia during the course of the study. Other studies have reported the health benefits of drinking coffee or tea, but researchers at the study found that drinking beverages themselves did not provide protection against these diseases. Said that it is relevant to bring. Expert Said again Due to the self-reporting of the data by the participants, the survey is limited and may result in personal bias in estimation. You can’t infer a causal relationship. You can’t say, “Drinking more coffee or tea is good for your brain.” What we can say is that in this study, people who reported moderate coffee / tea drinking are less likely to have a stroke or dementia after 10 years of follow-up, “said the American chairman. Dr. Lee H. Schwam said. Chair of the Massachusetts General Hospital Stroke Association Advisory Board and Vascular Neurology, I told CNN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/11/drinking-these-2-things-can-lower-your-risk-of-stroke-and-dementia-new-study-finds.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

