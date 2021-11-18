Exposure to traffic noise associated with high risk of dementia





The research we are looking at Is there a potential increased risk of dementia if I live near busy roads or railroad tracks? A study published on September 11, 2021 BMJ People who have lived near noisy transportation routes for many years have been found to appear to be at increased risk of dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease, compared to those who live in quiet places. The Danish research author examined national health records, including 105,500 cases of dementia in adults over the age of 60 from 2004 to 2017. Next, we looked at estimates of traffic and rail noise from residential areas across the country. People who have lived in noisy areas of traffic or railroads for more than 10 years, after managing other factors such as socio-economic status and air pollution, are generally at increased risk of dementia and at risk of Alzheimer’s disease 27. It turned out to increase by%. .. Road noise, not train noise, was also associated with an increased risk of vascular dementia, a type of dementia caused by decreased blood flow to the brain from the accumulation of arterial plaques. Researchers speculate that noise can affect sleep quality and cause increased stress that affects brain health. They say the findings show the importance of public programs to reduce noise pollution.

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to a library of archived content. Please note the date of the last review or update of all articles. The content on this site may not be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from a doctor or other qualified clinician, regardless of date.

