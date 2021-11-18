Wearing a mask cuts Covid-19 risk in half, new research shows





By Marthe Fourcade | Bloomberg When Covid-19 revives in Europe, one study reminds us that simple measures such as wearing a mask and washing hands can help prevent illness. According to a review of eight studies published in the British Medical Journal, wearing a face mask reduces the risk of getting Covid by more than half. So is hand washing. In the meantime, physical distance reduces risk by a factor of four. The findings include evidence that vaccination efforts were not sufficient to prevent a resurgence as temperatures dropped, people flocked indoors, and countries such as Austria and the Netherlands were forced to introduce curbs. I have. “Further control of the Covid-19 pandemic may depend not only on high immunization rates and their effectiveness, but also on continued compliance with effective and sustainable public health measures,” said the chief investigator. Authored at Monash University in Melbourne, including researcher and epidemiologist Stella Tarick, mentioned in a paper. Scientists said they had a hard time assessing public health measures and that the studies were so disjointed that they could not assess other efforts such as quarantine, blockades, and school closures. They said the findings were limited due to the lack of reliable and comparable data and called for further investigation. Read more: Europe goes after unvaccinated to fight winter surge The BMJ’s accompanying editorial stated that funding for public health measures accounted for only 4% of the world’s Covid studies. “Given the central importance of public health and social measures for pandemic control, the uncertainty and controversy over their effects, and the enormous research efforts devoted to vaccine and drug development, this public The lack of investment in hygiene is puzzling, “said Paul Glasho, director of the Evidence-Based Healthcare Institute at Bond University in Australia, in an editorial with British and Norwegian scientists. Glasziou and his colleagues also sought to explain the researcher’s discovery of hand washing. This is a surprising conclusion given most of the coronavirus infections in the air. The results may reflect that people who wash their hands tend to perform other procedures frequently. “Hand washing can be a marker of some protective behavior, such as crowd avoidance, distance travel, and wearing masks,” they said. More stories like this are available at Bloomberg.com © 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2021/11/18/masks-cut-covid-risk-in-half-new-study-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos