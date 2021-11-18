Winter Covid-19: How to prepare for the cold season





Is a surge inevitable? How should families think about the coming winter? What can they do to safely prepare and survive this period?

I discussed all these questions with our expert, Dr. Linawen, a CNN medical analyst. He is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is also the author of a new book, Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Battle for Public Health, and the mother of two young children.

Dr. Liana Wen: No. If you’ve learned from a pandemic, it’s that the future isn’t predetermined. It’s up to us.

Yes, we are dealing with a delta variant of the highly contagious virus, coronavirus. Yes, unfortunately, in some cases it is on the rise again. And yes, I’m worried about what will happen this winter. Because since last year, it has been found that when the weather is cold, people go indoors at high risk of infection. With more indoor gatherings, I’m worried about my upcoming holidays. However, unlike last year, there are vaccines that add an important layer of protection. There are also other useful tools, such as testing. I don’t think it’s necessary to resign for the winter surge. You can prevent that by working together. CNN: What advice do you have for your family to stay as healthy as possible this winter? Wen: Anyone who is eligible for vaccination should do so.It is included Anyone who is eligible for vaccination should do so.It is included Children 5-11 years old , A newly qualified person. Them Those who are eligible to receive booster shots You also need to get them. Over time, your immunity weakens and there is increasing evidence that getting a booster helps protect you from breakthrough infections. Perhaps Covid-19 is less likely to spread to others. Let’s also talk about the non-coronavirus aspect of health. First, be sure to get the flu vaccine. It can be given at the same time as the coronavirus vaccine or booster immunization. The flu vaccine reduces the chances of getting the flu and the severity of the illness if you still get the flu. This is especially important because last year there was less flu season. That is, many people do not have immunity to the flu. I want to prevent the possibility of influenza and the “twindemic” of Covid-19. For children, make sure they are also up to date with other immunizations. And pay attention to other health issues for both children and adults.many Medical appointment I’m late because of Covid-19. Now is the time to be screened for mammograms and cervical and colon cancers, tested for blood pressure and diabetes, visited a dentist, and generally overcome other medical problems. It is also important to mention mental health, which is as important as physical health. The pandemic was very difficult for many people. Mental health was an unmet need before Covid-19.Now is the time Work on mental health , And ask for help as needed-as if you had a physical health problem. CNN: From a Covid-19 perspective, are there any supplies you would recommend hoarding to people? Wen: When it comes to caring for a sick family, every household must have a standard set of equipment. This includes thermometers, antipyretics (acetaminophen and ibuprofen), and rehydration solutions (such as Pedialite). High quality masks (N95, KN95, KF94) are now widely available. Have at least 5 masks for each household member. These should be worn indoors in crowded areas. It is also highly recommended to stock up on rapid diagnostics. The family should undergo at least one, ideally two, rapid tests for all members of the household. These are tests that can be purchased at the nearest pharmacy store. Results will be returned within 15 minutes. This is different from the PCR test, which is a gold standard test. In many places, you need to see a doctor to get a PCR test. If not, you will need to receive emergency treatment to see you. It adds to the cost. Also, it may take more than 24 hours for the results to be returned. Because PCR tests are not immediately available, rapid tests may be useful if someone begins to show symptoms, especially if it takes a long time to get results after undergoing a PCR test. Rapid diagnostics are also very useful for screening purposes, for example, before gathering with friends and relatives indoors. CNN: What do you say to those who are really tired of Covid-19 and want to get back to normal before the pandemic? Wen: I think I’m listening to you! I’m also fed up with Covid-19 — we are all. However, this is a problem — Covid-19 is not yet fully completed. We still have more than 80,000 new daily infections, and more than 1,100 Americans die daily from the coronavirus. Thanks to the vaccine, we are in a much better place than last year, but we haven’t left the forest yet. However, there are many things that can be resumed in order to try to get back to normal. Consider making a list of everything you want to do. Take a look at the list to see how many things you can actually do now that you’re more secure. For example, you can have Holiday meals with loved ones Even if you have children who have not been completely vaccinated yet. There are still some additional precautions you need to take, but you can get together with friends and family again. I know that pandemics have been very difficult for many families. We can survive this winter — if we all work together to reduce risk and resume the activities we miss most.

