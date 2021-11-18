Health
The suffering mother says her son “had a chance in life” before hitting his head in a hospital fall
Youth DJ The cause of death hearing said that the serious illness of meningitis struck his head after falling in a confused state.
Alex Theodociadis, 25, died after hospitalization Leeds General Hospital Before being transferred to St. James Infirmary in January last year Manchester Evening News Report..
his mother Professor Sue Theodosiadis believes that “there was a chance in life” if her son hadn’t stumbled, she told the inquest.
She went on to add that she had a lot of concerns about his death situation, especially the fall he suffered at St. James.
“He had a chance, but as far as I was concerned, it was robbed by the waterfall,” Professor Theodosiadis told the Inquest in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
“In our view, Alex was very alive. He was poor, but he was alive. He had a chance to live before he collapsed.
“After he fell, he had no chance of life.”
Professor Theodociadis, a professor of intelligent medical imaging at the University of Manchester, said he rushed from Hale’s home to Leeds with her husband, Alex Theodociadis, a consultant psychiatrist at the Royal Oldham Hospital.
She was told that her son’s condition did not change at the time they were there, the CT scan was normal and he was not recommended for neurosurgery, so they later went home and ate. I said I did.
She said they would have stayed in the hospital if any of these three things were different.
Professor Theodossiadis said a nurse who was “incredibly panicked” called her home and needed to return to Leeds urgently.
About 50 of his son’s friends gathered in St. James, where they found Mr. Theodosiadis on a ventilator and were told he had fallen, hit his head, and held his breath.
She told the coroner: “It turns out that he is on a ventilator and does not show the true signs of life we had just a few hours ago.”
Professor Theodossiadis said this was a “dramatic deterioration.”
She was even more concerned about the fact that it was difficult for her son to make an appointment with a general practitioner a few days before going to the hospital and that she was seen by a nurse practitioner at a walk-in center that was just prescribed. I told the court that there was. Painkiller.
Professor Theodossiadis explained that his son began to show flu-like symptoms on January 16, 2020, after which he developed severe migraine headaches, was unable to eat, and was trapped in bed.
She flattened his decline in his city center of Leeds through text messages he sent to friends and family.
“I’ve been the most ill for years. I felt like my body was about to collapse,” said one.
In a later message, he said, “I had the worst headache I’ve ever had.”
On January 20, Theodossiadis struggled to get a GP reservation at The Light Practice in Leeds city center and was finally able to make a GP reservation on February 10, the mother said. I did.
She continued to worsen and visited the Shakespeare Walk-in Clinic on January 24, where he showed no signs of meningitis, or she sent him to the hospital.
The next day, Theodociadis was so ill that his flatmate Leeds artist Sam Jeffries took him to Leeds General’s A & E by taxi.
Professor Theodossiadis told the Inquest that her son was a healthy and healthy young man who lived for his DJ job, which led him to build an international reputation.
“It was his life. It gave him joy,” she said.
At another hearing earlier this week, coroner Kevin McLaughlin had similarities between what happened to Theodosiadis and the case of David Nash, 26, who died in Leeds in November 2020. Said there was.
A mature student and musician, Nash, 26, has been consulted four times at the Leeds GP clinic and found that he has an ear condition that causes a brain abscess and causes meningitis. No one discovered it.
According to his parents, Mr. Nash was eventually taken to St. James Infirmary Hospital where he fell and injured his head, but was left in a state of confusion.
Mr Nash’s death hearing was scheduled for later this month, but is now being moved to next year.
Jeffreys told the inquest that he believed that Theodosiadis’ failure to make an appointment with a general practitioner was a “factor” for the death of his friend.
“I think the last place someone should go is the hospital. That’s the last resort. I want to catch it sooner,” he said.
Jeffreys told the inquest that emergency doctors were aware of the risk of Theodosiadis falling from the trolley.
Consultant neuropathologist Arundhati Chakrabarty told the inquest that cerebral bleeding was the leading cause of death for Theodossiadis, a meningitis-induced sepsis.
Asked if bleeding could have contributed to the rapid deterioration of the mother, Dr. Chakrabalti said, “probably a turning point.”
But when asked if Mr. Theodosiadis died of meningitis anyway, she said “yes”.
She said it was difficult to say if bleeding hadtened his death.
McLaughlin has postponed the inquiry until November 30th.
..
