A vial labeled “smallpox” was found at the Pennsylvania Institute





The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the discovery of a vial labeled “smallpox” at a laboratory in Pennsylvania, a health agency said Thursday. “While cleaning the freezer at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, a laboratory technician accidentally found a frozen vial,” CDC spokeswoman Belsea Gonzalez said in an email Thursday. .. She added that the CDC is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the vials. The agency said the vial appeared to be intact. “The laboratory technician who found the vial wore gloves and a face mask,” she said. “There are no signs that anyone has been exposed to a small number of freezing vials. We will provide more details as they become available.”

The CDC does not say where or how many vials were found in Pennsylvania. Mark O’Neill, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Health Department, said a “small number of vials” were found at Merck’s facility in Montgomery County, a suburb of Philadelphia. Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.The Federal Bureau of Investigation has referred the inquiry to the CDC “The Pennsylvania Department of Health wants to emphasize that there were no known threats to public health and safety,” O’Neill said. “There is no sign that someone has been exposed to a small number of frozen vials labeled as” smallpox, “as referenced by the CDC. “ Smallpox is an infectious disease caused by the Variola virus, which has caused catastrophic outbreaks over the centuries, with about 3 out of 10 cases proven fatal. CDC Symptoms include very high fever and blistering progressive skin rash. According to the World Health Organization, the virus killed 300 million people in the 20th century.

If it does occur, the CDC said, “There are enough smallpox vaccines to vaccinate everyone in the United States.” Authorities said the last spontaneous outbreak of smallpox in the United States was in 1949. According to WHO, the last known spontaneous occurrence was Somalia in 1977. WHO has two licensed repositories of smallpox virus strains, CDC with Atlanta Research Center in Russia. That year 6 glass vials containing smallpox virus It was found in a warehouse at a government research institute on the outskirts of Washington. At that time, the CDC said there were no signs that laboratory workers or the general public were exposed to the content. According to the CDC, smallpox research in the United States focuses on the development of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tests to protect people from smallpox when it is used for bioterrorism. .. Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, said smallpox can be fatal “even after freeze-drying.” “The virus itself needs to be kept cold,” he said, due to its high infectivity. At room temperature, years later, “it is unlikely that the virus will retain its ability to infect people,” he said. Dr. Glatter added that there was ongoing debate about whether the government should keep virus samples or eliminate all known copies of the virus.

