Four fathers who fought HPV laryngeal cancer say that vaccination at school can save lives

He thought it was a bit strange when Jamie Power had to urgently get a glass of water twice to help swallow food. When he began to feel “generally under the weather, a kind of fatigue,” he said it was difficult to work with.

But when he woke up one Sunday morning in March 2019, looked in the mirror, and saw a noticeable lump on the side of his neck, he led him on the path to A & E at the Hermitage Medical Clinic. Was a red warning symptom.

The four Lucan-based fathers were immediately hospitalized as inpatients and received antibiotic infusions. “I thought it was okay. I told the consultant that it was a kind of cyst. He said,’Really? I’m not sure about that.”

Jamie saw his x-ray and presentation and was introduced to another consultant who did not hesitate to conclude the cancer. “I said,’What is the possibility of not having cancer?’ He said,’not expensive.’ ”

Jamie underwent a CT scan, biopsy (no conclusions), and tonsillectomy. “They took out one entire tonsil. The other was partially removed because it was wrapped in a tumor.”

Jamie and his wife Dee are parents of four children between the ages of 11 and 3, but in March 2019, the youngest Ted was only four months old. Upon being diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, Jamie was “completely cloudy” for the first few weeks. “I felt complete and complete anxiety. I didn’t understand cancer at all. I thought the prognosis was the same for all cancers.”

I was my shell

Jamie’s pharyngeal cancer, a former smoker who quit smoking five years ago, was associated with HPV, and samples taken during tonsillectomy showed widespread HPV. HPV is a very common family of viruses, with over 100 types. The majority do not cause problems, but certain types are considered high risk and increase the risk of cancer.

Most people get HPV infections in their lifetime, and the body’s immune system usually resolves 9 out of 10 infections within 2 years. Smoking with an HPV infection or a weakened immune system can prevent the infection from disappearing. Also, if the high-risk HPV infection is not resolved, it can damage the DNA of the cell. This can cause cells to divide and become out of control, leading to cancer.

The prognosis for HPV pharyngeal cancer is generally better than if smoking is the cause. “But I couldn’t connect with any kind of aggressiveness around it,” recalls Jamie. “The consultant said that 80% of the people survived. And I thought one in five would die. That’s very bad odds, but of course not.”

As it took longer to heal after tonsillectomy, Jamie began very aggressive treatments with chemotherapy and radiation. “The main treatment-the mainstay-was radiation therapy. I was treated for 7 weeks until I got my shell. During that time, I was suffering from really bad nausea and vomiting.”

At the end of the treatment, I had no idea if it worked. Even two months later, Jamie was considering the possibility of “neck relief.” He explains that this includes the removal of all lymph nodes and muscles. “You will remain pretty hurt. Now, if I was told that I would be devastated, when I was in such a treatment mode, I said I needed to roll on it.”

In November, seven months after his diagnosis, he was walking his dog in the rain and felt miserable. His phone turned on and he saw the St. Luke’s Hospital number and thought, “I’m going here.” Instead, he got the best news. “Listen, I’m happy with the PET scan. You have no cancer for any intent and purpose,” said the doctor. ”

Jamie was very relieved and felt another horror on Christmas day a month later. “The flu was outbreak. My body temperature rose and I became delirious. My entire throat was swollen. But it was a” radiation recollection. ” Residual radiation that responds to the temperature of the flu, which caused the swelling. ”

A 46-year-old female, a professional business manager, says the entire experience made his body vulnerable and distrustful. “I’m getting better. I don’t always think that all the pain and pain is my end. But it affects you.”

He feels “very lucky” that the side effects of the treatment are not so annoying. “My swallows are not good, but not bad. I can’t eat without water. I can’t eat bread. Most people have a lot of dry mouth – their salivary glands are shot. My thirst isn’t too bad, but before I find the particular tablet I’m using, I could be awake 4-5 times a night to drink water. It took less than two minutes to drive to the store to get something because it was dry with a swallow and I couldn’t talk when I got to the store. ”

He also says that the last two and a half years have given him a new perspective. “I used to work too hard. Given how short my life is, I don’t think it’s wise anymore. Now I give priority to children.”

HPV mouth and throat cancer is on the rise

Dr. Robert O’Connor, Principal Investigator of the Irish Cancer Society, says that most people think of cervical cancer as soon as they hear about HPV-related cancers. “Most people are unaware that HPV can cause six cancers,” he said, with cancers of the mouth, head and neck, neck, genital genitals, anus and rectum, penis and vulva. And cancer of the vagina.

HPV infections can be transmitted through all forms of intimate skin-to-skin contact, especially during sexual activity and oral sex.

Dr. O’Connor confirms that HPV mouth and throat cancers are on the rise. He points to a dissertation from the Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy, University of Minnesota (exa.mn/Mouth-HPV-Cancer) Between 1999 and 2015, it was found that the mouth and throat replaced the cervix as the most common sites of HPV infection-related cancer in the United States. “It’s a trend. Ireland is a few years behind, but we’re heading in the same direction,” says Dr. O’Connor.

The HPV vaccine has been available to Irish boys since September 2019. The girl here has been vaccinated since 2010. Ensuring that children are vaccinated against HPV is “a free way to ensure that parents lose one. Worry about their children,” Dr. O’Connor said.

Jamie, who has two sons, says the consequences of people with HPV-related cancers such as laryngeal cancer can be horrifying. “The HPV vaccine is very easy to do to prevent these difficulties and pains over the long term.”

If you are worried about cancer, you can call the Irish Cancer Society’s freefone support line number 18020700 or access support online at www.cancer.ie.

HPV vaccination

The HPV vaccine is given twice in September / October and March / April for first-year secondary school students.

“The vaccine works only by vaccination before infection. Therefore, we recommend that teens be vaccinated. If you get the HPV vaccine after contact with the virus, it will not work.” Says Dr. Robert O’Connor.

Dr. O’Connor states that hundreds of millions of people who have been vaccinated with HPV have been tracked and scientists have “absolute confidence” in the safety profile of the HPV vaccine.

Covid-19 interfered with the HPV vaccination at school. Approximately 7 of the 10 children in question took both doses in 2020. The other child took either dose.

Message to Dr. O’Connor’s parents: “I know women get infertile because of HPV. I know people who have lost their horrifying appearance. I know they will die in a few weeks because of HPV. I would like to express my condolences to those who are.

“All parents want the best for their children. HPV vaccination is one of the easiest things and means one less worry as a parent.”

The HPV vaccine costs € 700 when given personally, but is free when given to young junior high school students.