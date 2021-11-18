Over 1 Million Americans May Permanently Lost Covid-19 Smell Sensation





People tasting wine, including sniffing. Photo: Ralph Orlowski ((((Getty Images). A new study on Thursday aims to quantify the life-changing sequelae of covid-19: prolonged loss of the sense of smell, also known as anosmia. The study estimates that up to 1.6 million people in the United States experience chronic anosmia that lasts at least 6 months after being infected with the coronavirus. Anosmia can be caused by a variety of causes, including respiratory viral infections such as covid-19.But it took For a while Before anosmia was recognized as an obvious sign of covid-19 More general In mild cases. Often, this loss of smell is accompanied by a loss of taste, and the two senses are closely dependent on each other. Occasionally, people also experience parosmia, or a distorted sense of smell in which everyday scents can cause odors such as garbage, sewage, or other putrid odors. Research has Estimated Everywhere in 30% to 80% of covid-19 patients, some degree of anosmia can develop. However, research shows that most (more than 90%) regain a sniffer sensation in just two weeks, probably due to an infection. No tendency It damages the olfactory nerve itself, but it also damages the cells that support it. However, because so many people in the United States are infected with covid-19, even relatively rare complications such as long-term anosmia can still affect many. .. This new study, Release JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery on Thursday seems to be one of the first to try to measure victims of chronic anosmia-related anosmia in the United States. “In the last few months, my colleagues and I have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for sensory dysfunction.” Otorhinolaryngologist at the University of Washington, St. Louis. Research author Jay Pichirillo, editor of JAMA Otolaryngology, told Gizmode by email. G / O media may receive fees Piccirillo and his team estimated various cases based on the prediction of the epidemic of covid-19, the probability of developing anosmia due to infection, and the likelihood of chronic anosmia. In the most likely scenario, 700,000 to 1.6 million Americans (as of August 2021) have experienced a sensory loss or change that lasted more than 6 months as a result of previous covid-19. I found out that there is. This tally includes people with parosmia, but there is no specific number for that group. According to the author, these numbers may be underestimated and the pandemic is not over. In the coming months, more Americans could become infected with covid-19. There are treatments that are thought to increase your chances of recovering from covid-related sensory disorders, such as odor training. Clinical trials Currently testing treatment. But for those who are unlucky and struggling to smell months ahead, the chances of recovery are small. “Most cases of virus-related anosmia (~ 90%) resolve within 2 weeks, including covid. The prognosis for long-term sensory dysfunction (ie> 6 months) is poor. Less than 20%. Can be expected to recover the odor after 6 months, “Piccirillo said. Ultimately, he added that about 5% of all anosmia cases would lose some or all of their sense of smell forever. The direct and indirect effects of the pandemic are from the deaths of millions of covid-19s. Resurrection Of other illnesses. However, permanent anosmia can be one of the most obvious lifelong consequences of an infection.Recent research by French researchers this month found The anosmia may be the long-term sign most likely associated with the lab-identified case of covid-19. After the pandemic has subsided, many will not be able to enjoy certain basic joys of life, such as delicious food and the familiar aromas of loved ones.

