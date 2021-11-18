Up to 48,000 children in the Waterloo region aged 5 to 11 years eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine





Approximately 48,000 children in the region will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine once the Canadian Ministry of Health lifts restrictions on that age group, said the head of the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Task Force. On Wednesday night, Vicky Murray told the Health Commission in a recent study at the University of Waterloo that 50-70% of Ontario parents “are eager to vaccinate their children.” read more: Health Canada Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years On Friday: Sources Murray believes this means that 24,000 to 34,000 children in the region are expected to be vaccinated. “Once the child’s dose is approved, they will be our priority. Murray, who is also the pharmacy director of both major hospitals in Kitchener, said family vaccinations for the age group of 5-11 years. We have prepared staff and clinics to provide the method. “ The story continues under the ad She hopes that the first rush of vaccinations for children will be completed in two to two weeks, two and a half weeks, or three weeks by prioritizing the first dose of children. The Task Force will then offer a variety of vaccination options to make vaccines easily accessible to all children in the Waterloo region.















Toronto police ask educators to stop asking for COVID-19 vaccine obligations





She said the Task Force is working with the local school board on plans to provide after-school and weekend clinics at local schools. “I would encourage parents to check out the area on Waterloo’s Children’s Vaccine web page for information on safe vaccination for children,” Murray offered. “We are adding resources and education to our web pages to help parents get the answers they need. We are adding information and education to help them make informed decisions. continue.” The story continues under the ad read more: Desperate for the COVID-19 vaccine, some Canadian parents take their children to the United States On Thursday morning, Global News Amanda Connolly reported that the Ministry of Health of Canada will approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday morning. According to Murray, the local clinics operated by the region have already extended their business hours in anticipation of the final decision. Some Canadian parents desperately tried to get their children vaccinated and relied on taking them south of the border. There, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use on November 2nd in children aged 5-11 years. A small number of people under the age of 20 died of COVID-19 in Ontario, including those announced earlier this week by the state. — Using Global News Amanda Connolly and Lesley Young files See link »

