Health Organization urges Kansas to take COVID-19 precautions during the holiday season





TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment advises Kansas to follow the pillars of infection control and take steps to keep themselves and their families safe from COVID-19 during the holiday season. Before celebrating with family and friends, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination and testing. The CDC also recommends that people who are not completely vaccinated wear masks and cover their faces in a public indoor environment even if they are vaccinated. “As the holidays approach, we encourage all Kansas to prioritize health and safety this season,” said KDHE secretary Lee Norman. “It’s important to do what we can and play our part to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Create new happy memories while protecting yourself and your loved ones during your upcoming vacation. I hope I can do it. “ The CDC advises unvaccinated individuals to delay their travels until immunized.Even those who have been vaccinated should check Travel recommendations and restrictions Recommended by the CDC before the trip. Eligible Kansas can learn more at kansasvaccine.gov.. Ross Boelling, President of the Kansas Silverhaired Parliament, has been closely tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the elderly in Kansas since May 2020. In this week’s newsletter, he was concerned that the holiday season could make things worse. “I’m worried that we can easily continue the pandemic beyond 2022 for the next two months of the’holiday season’,” Boelling said. “Unfortunately, most of those affected by COVID-19 refuse to take appropriate precautions to stop it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kansasreflector.com/2021/11/18/health-agency-urges-kansans-to-take-covid-19-precautions-for-holiday-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos