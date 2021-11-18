Janssen Covid-19 Clarification for booster immunization for vaccinated people





Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly We are asking authorities to clarify how soon a person vaccinated with the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine should receive a booster dose. The new recommendation is that some people who receive the one-shot vaccine (also known as Johnson & Johnson) will be given booster immunity after 3 months. But recommendations from National Immune Advisory Board (Niac) applies to three new groups of people in the booster program: caregivers, people aged 16-59 years with an underlying disorder, and all people aged 50-59. No recommendations have been made for the remaining 236,000 people who received the Janssen vaccine, despite many international studies pointing out that their efficacy declines rapidly over time. A recent study of US veterans reduced the effectiveness of vaccines against infection from 86.4% to 13.1% in eight months. This is the largest drop in licensed vaccines. Death protection was higher in Janssen, 52.5% after 8 months. Nyack said in its recommendation that people in the newly eligible category who received the Janssen vaccine should receive the mRNA booster dose after a three-month interval because it is “less effective” than the two-shot vaccine. Said. Ireland stopped receiving vaccines in August. By July 18, four months ago, 155,000 people had been vaccinated. Niac has also decided not to recommend the Moderna vaccine to eligible people under the age of 30 “as a precautionary measure”.A similar approach has been adopted by the authorities France Scandinavian countries after early data showed a higher rate of myocarditis in young men who received Moderna compared to men who received it. Pfizer..This data is being investigated by European Medicines Agency.. People between the ages of 16 and 29 should be given the full dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after receiving the primary course of the Covid-19 vaccine. If you are over 30 years of age, you should take half the dose of Pfizer vaccine or Modana at 6-month intervals, but for operational reasons you can also use at least 5-month intervals. Nyack says there is early evidence that booster administration has slowed infection rates among people aged 75-79 years. Covid-19 infections are already diminishing among people over the age of 80 with booster coverage of over 80%. It also encourages reducing the number of infections in health care workers in late October. Nyack states that the current surge is likely due to Delta variants, the decline of vaccine immunity, and the opening of society. “It is imperative to comply with all recommended public health and social measures to limit Covid-19 exposure. Booster effects can contribute immediately to outbreak management and also to public health and social measures. It will not replace it. ” Nyack is another group, for example AstraZeneca Or Janssen vaccine. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan I approved Nyack’s recommendation in a letter to Mr. Donnelly. “Currently, there are no data on the long-term efficacy of booster doses, so it remains unclear how long the benefits of boosters will last or how much impact boosters will have on virus transmission,” he wrote. It is stated in.

