Influenza vaccine may protect against the serious effects of COVID-19

Influenza vaccines may provide significant protection against the serious effects of COVID-19, according to new findings from researchers at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine in Florida.

Analyzing records from 37,377 patients worldwide, the study strongly suggests that annual influenza vaccination reduces the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), sepsis, and stroke in COVID-19 patients. Suggests.

Studies show that patients with COVID-19 who have been vaccinated against influenza are much less likely to visit the emergency department (ED) and be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“To date, only a small part of the world has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and with all the devastation caused by the pandemic, the global community remains a solution to reduce morbidity and mortality. We need to find a solution, “said Dr. Devinder Singh, MD, Head of Plastic Surgery, Senior Research Author and Clinical Surgery Professor at Miller School of Medicine, in a statement.

Research results show that patients with COVID-19 who have not been vaccinated against influenza are up to 20% more likely to be admitted to the ICU. In addition, they were significantly more likely to develop sepsis (45%), stroke (58%), DVT (40%), or ED (58%) and did not reduce their risk of death.

In addition, researchers were able to calculate the number of COVID-19 patients who needed to be vaccinated against influenza to avoid adverse consequences. They found that 176 patients needed to be vaccinated against influenza to prevent a single ED visit within 120 days of a COVID-19-positive test. In addition, 286 patients needed to be vaccinated against influenza to prevent one case of sepsis. One ICU admission was blocked for every 440 patients who received the influenza vaccine renewal.