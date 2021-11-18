Approximately 10,500 Guelph children aged 5 to 11 years subject to the COVID-19 vaccine





According to Guelph’s public health department, about 10,500 children aged 5 to 11 in the city COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) vaccination Health Canada Be expected Announce approval Of Pfizer’s pediatric shots on Friday. Wellington County has about 7,500 eligible children, and Dufferin County has an additional 5,500 children. read more: Health Canada will approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Friday, sources say The Wellington-Duffelin-Guelf Public Health Service stated that the immediate immunization target is about 70% of the eligible population and the overall target is 90% of children vaccinated with COVID-19. rice field. On Thursday, medical officer Dr. Nicola Mercer announced a regional plan to vaccinate children. It will see the vaccine in the children’s arms by the end of next week. The story continues under the ad “Through the pandemic, we have always said that our goal is to be’ready, not ready’,” Dr. Mercer said. “Children’s vaccination programs are another example. Our plan is to mobilize community-wide partners to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.” The plan includes three vaccination methods: primary care providers, pharmacies, and public health clinics. According to the health unit, most children have been vaccinated through primary care providers and many local family health teams and doctors have already begun booking.















1:13

Ontario lays out COVID-19 strategy for schools during the winter





Ontario lays out COVID-19 strategy for schools during the winter

Like adult vaccinations, public health also includes hub clinics in populated areas, mobile clinics in small communities, pop-up clinics, school clinics, accessible clinics for children who need them, and children. Host our rally setting and treatment center clinics. read more: Up to 48,000 children in the Waterloo region aged 5 to 11 years eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine The story continues under the ad “This is a big step forward for our region,” said Dr. Mercer. “I share the enthusiasm of parents and residents in the area we are working on to protect children from COVID-19. This is to end this pandemic and return to a more normal life pattern. Represents one of the important remaining steps of. “ See link »





