Nick Jonas features Houston flight attendants on his Instagram to promote awareness of diabetes





Musician Nick Jonas, who has been an advocate of diabetes for over a decade, shouted a Houston flight attendant who is raising awareness of the disease through his Instagram talk on Thursday.

Throughout November, National Diabetes Awareness Month, Jonas has focused on people living with the disease every day to improve their understanding of diabetes. And on Thursday, it was Kesha Carter’s turn.

“This sounds cheap, but I’ve been a fan of the Jonas Brothers since middle school or high school,” Carter, 30, said. That is my husband. It will happen. “ HoustonChronicle.com: Are Houston Doctors Gathering for Thanksgiving? We asked them. Of course, that didn’t happen. When Jonas married actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018. But this week, Carter, who has lived in Houston since 2015, gained Jonas fame when the singer introduced her in an Instagram story. Carter, a full-time flight attendant at Delta, has an avid fan of social media and posted comedy videos about aerial life, food preparation, and other health tips for diabetics. I am. “I have type 1 diabetes and have been suffering from diabetes for 21 years,” Carter said Thursday. “I was diagnosed between the ages of 9 and 10. To be honest, it was hard at first.” The daily finger puncture wounds needed to test her blood sugar were difficult for elementary school students to undertake. But by the time she was in sixth grade, she learned to project herself as a superhero, a superhero with special privileges. “I get a snack,” she told her classmates that she had to take a sip to keep her blood sugar at a healthy level during school days. “I can’t get a snack.” According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.6 million Americans have been diagnosed with the disease, but type 1 diabetes (also known as juvenile diabetes) is rare of the two forms of the disease. People who fall into this category are often diagnosed at a young age when doctors find that their body does not produce insulin. Both Carter and 29-year-old Jonas have been dealing with the disease for decades. Jonas first began talking publicly about his diagnosis in 2007 when he was thirteen. HoustonChronicle.com: Profitable or quality childcare? The pandemic has forced Houston’s kindergartens to make choices. Type 2 diabetes is more common. Over 30 million Americans live with this disease. ADA reports include 26.8 million diagnosed and 7.3 million undiagnosed. The disease has spread across gender, race, and class boundaries and affects Americans in all disciplines. “When I was first diagnosed, I was sitting in the hospital and, to be honest, I was deadly scared while learning how to manage this new thing I’m dealing with,” Jonas said earlier this month. Told to People magazine. “It would have been great to say that someone was living together and chasing dreams at that time. They are doing what they want to do in their lives and they don’t forgive them. I’ll slow it down. “ With this in mind, he partnered with Dexcom, which manufactures continuous blood glucose monitoring devices for diabetics, to disseminate information about the disease through daily posts this month. [email protected]

