Doctors are looking at cases of influenza, upper respiratory tract infections





Influenza cases University of Michigan -Like students are preparing to go home. That’s not the only influenza outbreak this week. After essentially skipping last year’s flu season, experts didn’t know what to expect this year. So far, Washtenaw County has seen a very early start to the flu season. read: University of Michigan Influenza Surge: Experts Consider What’s Happening and What You Can Do Some cases are also beginning to appear in local emergency rooms and clinics in other communities. This is in addition to the increase in COVID cases in many parts of Michigan. advertisement read: Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now? Wayne County Dr. Robert Takura of Ascension St. John is treating cases of RSV, asthma relapse, and viral bronchitis. Taylor’s Henry Ford Medical Center reports sinus and ear infections. The CVS Minute Clinic said upper respiratory tract infections are at the top of their list. Oakland County Oakland County doctors generally report many upper respiratory tract infections. The CVS Minute Clinic also treats ear infections, some flu and sore throats. Washtenaw County Influenza cases continue to grow in Washtenaw County, especially in the undergraduate community at the University of Michigan. Doctors of Michigan medicine have also seen other seasonal upper respiratory tract infections. Monroe County Both Promedica Monroe Regional and Promedical Monroe Family Medicine have reported many respiratory viruses, including confirmed cases of influenza. Some patients have sinus infections and colds. advertisement Macomb County Dr. Julie Rata, in the emergency room at McLaren McLaren, reports multiple patients who tested positive for influenza B with cough, fever, and body aches as the most common symptoms. They also see large numbers of children with RSV and viral upper respiratory tract infections. Dr. Beaumont Paragpatel of Shelby Township is treating sinus infections. CVS Minute Clinic is seeing pink eye and ear infections. more: Health heading

