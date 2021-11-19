Vaccines for children do not arrive immediately due to the proliferation of cases of COVID in children

Dr. Shazma Mithani explained that as the weather cools and more children’s activities move indoors, they are particularly concerned about the upcoming fifth wave of COVID. Photo courtesy of Shawn Rocco / Duke University / Handout via Reuters

Article content With the imminent deployment of COVID vaccines in children, doctors will soon see the fifth wave approaching, increasing cases of children and weakening the immune system of older people vaccinated more than 6 months ago. It states that it cannot be inoculated.

advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Health Canada will announce Vaccine approval for children ages 5 to 11 Friday morning, recommendations from the National Advisory Board on Immunity and the date of accelerated delivery scheduled for the next few days. However, Alberta Health encourages families to enroll their children in shots, making booking reservations more streamlined when officially offered, but supporters say that states and schools are 5-11 years old. Says you need to do more to educate your family about the importance of getting a child in the vaccination years. “Most of this development is a major push to really educate families about the safety and efficacy of this vaccine for children by government information through the media, newsletters at schools, and primary care physicians and pediatricians. It needs to be power, “said Dr. Shazumamitani, a physician in the emergency room treating COVID patients at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital and Strolly Children’s Hospital.

advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This vaccine doesn’t arrive immediately, but the state really needs to be ready because this group has to be vaccinated for many reasons.” Mitani explained that he was particularly concerned about the upcoming fifth wave of COVID as the weather cooled and more children’s activities moved indoors. “In the fourth wave, we saw the largest increase in the number of cases in the group aged 5-11 years, but thankfully it decreased. But now we see another increase in this age group, which is I’m really worried. “ In late September, state data showed that Alberta had an average of 68 children per 100,000 in seven days, the highest among children aged 5 to 11 years since the pandemic began. That number plummeted in October when the state reintroduced the limit and dropped to 20 by the end of October. However, childhood infections surged again earlier this month, averaging up to 25 per 100,000 during the week of November 9.

advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It could be complacency, coldness, and the movement of more activity indoors, but this group is a canary in the mine,” Mitani said, taking a second shot more than six months ago. He said that even the elderly who received it may have weakened immunity. “That is, the child needs to be vaccinated, otherwise there is a risk of infecting nearby elderly people.” But parents, especially after Adriana Lagrange, the Minister of Education, posted a letter on Twitter this week stating that vaccines for children are safe, effective and will soon be approved, but not required, to the state really to children. I’m worried if I’m asking for vaccination. “There is no law in Alberta that requires kindergarten-to-high school students to receive specific vaccinations to attend school directly. Also, in Alberta Education, all kindergarten-to-high school education systems give students everything. We are not considering mandating a type of vaccine. “

advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo provided Christary, two mothers from the Calgary Catholic School District’s parent council, said the state needs to further promote an information campaign to vaccinate children. “This advocacy will settle into the same tired voice that has always sought vaccines,” Lee said, simply by emphasizing to parents and schools that politicians don’t need to have children. I’m walking around towards the foundation, “he added. Vaccination. Mitani argued that it was especially important for vulnerable people, and at the time of the first deployment of the vaccine this spring, these communities were huge “blind spots” due to limited information and low intakes. I remembered that. “These are communities where English is a second language and there are social barriers that prevent people from being vaccinated,” Mitani said.

advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Make vaccines available at school and put a newsletter in a backpack to provide the community that the information is really important, even for a one-page explainer.” Neither the Calgary Board of Education nor the Calgary Catholic School District have stated whether to develop their own information strategy beyond the guidance from Alberta Health. As a mother of three children under the age of 12, Medeana Moussa, a spokeswoman for the Support Our Students advocacy group, said she felt less urgent to vaccinate her children from the state. “There is an urgent need for government to take action here. I don’t think this group will be vaccinated as quickly and effectively as possible.” Photo courtesy of Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Schools added by Moussa are particularly important factors and resources for vulnerable families, whether they speak English or have internet access. “It’s all about the sense of community and gathering that schools bring. Schools have the opportunity to disseminate information to all segments of the population. “We have been going through this pandemic all the time, so we can’t be complacent or reactionary.” [email protected]

Share this article on social networks

advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.