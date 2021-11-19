Health
Virginia Law Enforcement Agency Using ODMAP to Track Overdose
For the first time in 12 months, the United States reported 100,000 overdose deaths.
Leesburg, Virginia — According to health officials, the national opioid crisis has reached a new level with deaths from record numbers of overdose.
NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) In the United States, 100,306 drug overdose deaths were reported in the 12 months to April 2021. This is a 29% increase from 78,056 deaths in the year-ago quarter.
The synthetic drug fentanyl is the driving force behind 75% of opiate-related deaths. Deaths associated with semi-synthetic and natural opioids such as cocaine and prescription analgesics also increased from the previous year.
Fatal drug overdose increased by 11% in DC, while in Maryland increased by 21% from 2,376 in 2019-20 to 2,876 in 2020-21. According to CDC data, it was 36% in Virginia.
In Loudon County, Sheriff Mike Chapman said the current number of fatal overdose has dropped slightly from 23 in 2020 to 22 so far this year, but cases of overall overdose have increased. Said that.
Chapman estimated that overdose is now around 100, but last year it was 60.
“It went from a kind of heroin to a fentanyl-blended heroin, and now you’re getting more and more basically pure fentanyl,” Chapman said. “So it’s really dangerous now.”
As in most areas, fentanyl, which is much more potent than morphine, can be mixed with other drugs such as cocaine and heroin, and is therefore blamed on many overdose. Nalcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, has greatly helped reduce the number of deaths in the county.
Alongside 52 other departments in Virginia, another tool used by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is: ODMAP.. Widely used systems across the country can track overdose and analyze trends that need to be controlled.
“ODMAP provides us with the ability to track what is considered a hotspot for overdose people,” Chapman added. “It can identify what is happening, down to a particular area.”
By identifying hotspots, different departments in Loudoun County can invest resources to alert the community to possible bad batches.
Chapman warned the general public in September after consuming suspected counterfeit prescription drugs and after the two experienced a fatal overdose.
Fairfax County Police also sent a warning after six people were sent to the hospital after a “heavy overdose” incident in a Falls Church apartment.
“In 2019, it was the lowest number ever, but in 2020, the number surged in terms of overdose,” said Emily Sikverand, Arlington County Human Services Opioid Program Manager. ..
Siqveland emphasized the availability of resources and help, but acknowledged that it could take longer than expected to turn around the deadly trend. Arlington County lists available resources online.
“We can fight this again and see the depression, but we don’t know if it will necessarily improve next year,” she said. “But with more resources, I hope we can fight this epidemic.”
