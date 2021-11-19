Cases of hepatitis A identified in Gloucester Township Starbucks





Gloucester Township, NJ — Starbucks food handlers in Gloucester Township tested positive for hepatitis A and survived the infection period, Camden County officials said Thursday.

According to authorities, Starbucks on 1490 Blackwood-Clementon Road was temporarily closed until all employees were vaccinated. Anyone who visits the site on November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, or 13 is advised to avoid paying close attention to the hepatitis A vaccine.

Starting Friday, a vaccination clinic will be set up at the Camden County Sustainable Facility on 508 Lakeland Road. The clinic on Fridays is open from 3 pm to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 11:30 am. Vaccine reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Camden County Health Department was notified on Wednesday that the patient was tested positive, officials said Thursday. Members of the Health Department’s food surveillance unit inspected the store on Wednesday and found no evidence of a safety breach, officials said.

“The County Health Department has worked closely with patients and Starbucks staff to deal with the situation,” said Pascal Nuwako, Camden County Health Officer. “Our top priority is to maintain the safety and health of all involved. The patient is not currently working and a close relationship has been confirmed. Hepatitis A seems to have been vaccinated. The person is the County Health Department or your primary care physician. “ Hepatitis A usually spreads when ingesting feces, even in trace amounts, due to contact with infected people’s feces or fecal-contaminated objects, food, or drink. Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A include:

heat

Malaise

Decreased appetite

nausea

vomiting

Abdominal discomfort

Dark urine

Clay-colored defecation

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) Symptoms of the disease surface 2-4 weeks after exposure, but in some cases 2-7 weeks after exposure. Children under the age of 6 with hepatitis A often have no or few signs or symptoms. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by infection with the hepatitis A virus. Severity can range from mild illness that lasts for weeks to severe illness that lasts for months. The Ministry of Health recommends that those who visit Starbucks within these dates be vaccinated with the hepatitis A vaccine and / or immunoglobulins that can reduce the risk of contracting the disease. Individuals should be vaccinated as soon as possible, but within 14 days of contact. For more information on hepatitis A and vaccine availability, Starbucks patrons can contact the Camden County Health Department (856-549-0530) or their GP.

