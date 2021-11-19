Health
Seeking Mental Health Care | Local News
Stress levels are rising primarily due to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are urged to seek help if they are difficult to deal with.
Dr. David Williams, a professor of public health at Harvard University, emphasized yesterday that it was not shameful to ask for help.
Williams was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2021 National Health Research Conference, which was virtually held.
“The pandemic has brought an additional burden, an additional layer of stressful life experience,” Williams said.
“When thinking about a pandemic, we must be aware that as of yesterday, 5.1 million people have died worldwide … and most experts underestimate the full impact of the pandemic. I believe you are doing it.
“Covid-19 not only causes the loss of life, but also exacerbates the vulnerability to mental health. Thanks to Covid-19, the experience of death, sadness and loss of loved ones increases, and loved ones They witness the anxiety and fear of suffering and getting sick, and have less co-workers, family, and social interaction.
And there are uncertainties about the fear of the virus, whether it should be vaccinated, and how best to navigate treatment issues, “he said.
Williams associated these issues with those who experienced depression, turned to substance abuse, and had suicidal ideation.
He said the children were having a hard time too.
He said there are studies showing that excessive screening time adversely affects mental health. Children are also spending more time on their devices as schools are closed and opportunities for physical interaction are reduced.
He said they may experience a feeling of loneliness.
Adopt a routine
He urged those who were difficult to deal with to take care of their mental health.
“First, establish a routine. A routine to eat regularly, a gong to sleep regularly. Schedule positive and fun activities that you can look forward to daily or weekly,” he said.
He advised those suffering from stress and depression to stop reading and watching the news.
“Yes, we always need to be informed, but constant listening to bad news can be upset and even more stressful,” he said.
He said eating well, exercising, focusing on spirituality, or even making a list of gratitude is a strategy for managing stress.
But he said that anyone experiencing these challenges does not have to do it alone.
“It doesn’t have to be yourself. It’s okay, it’s good to ask for help to access services that help you tackle your emotional, mental health and substance use challenges,” he said. Told.
“If you have a heart problem, look for the best or best cardiologist. If you have a mental health problem, there are no signs of weakness in seeking help and getting the help you need. “He said.
Williams said children should have reliable adults who can speak and test their emotions.
“Don’t tell them to get over it. Don’t tell them they shouldn’t feel that way. Acknowledge and verify the experience they have. Feel they’re not alone Please help them. Please show them the resources to deal with, “he advised.
Williams expressed optimism that the world would be stronger and more resilient from the pandemic.
“The strongest soul emerged from suffering,” he said.
“Yes, you can build resilience from suffering … we can overcome wounds, but we need to take action and engage in activities that promote mental health resilience. . “
..
Sources
2/ https://trinidadexpress.com/news/local/seek-mental-healthcare/article_15edebe4-48d2-11ec-afd7-8f0fef5ef21b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]