Seeking Mental Health Care | Local News

Stress levels are rising primarily due to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are urged to seek help if they are difficult to deal with.

Dr. David Williams, a professor of public health at Harvard University, emphasized yesterday that it was not shameful to ask for help.

Williams was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2021 National Health Research Conference, which was virtually held.

“The pandemic has brought an additional burden, an additional layer of stressful life experience,” Williams said.

“When thinking about a pandemic, we must be aware that as of yesterday, 5.1 million people have died worldwide … and most experts underestimate the full impact of the pandemic. I believe you are doing it.

“Covid-19 not only causes the loss of life, but also exacerbates the vulnerability to mental health. Thanks to Covid-19, the experience of death, sadness and loss of loved ones increases, and loved ones They witness the anxiety and fear of suffering and getting sick, and have less co-workers, family, and social interaction.

And there are uncertainties about the fear of the virus, whether it should be vaccinated, and how best to navigate treatment issues, “he said.

Williams associated these issues with those who experienced depression, turned to substance abuse, and had suicidal ideation.

He said the children were having a hard time too.

He said there are studies showing that excessive screening time adversely affects mental health. Children are also spending more time on their devices as schools are closed and opportunities for physical interaction are reduced.

He said they may experience a feeling of loneliness.

Adopt a routine

He urged those who were difficult to deal with to take care of their mental health.

“First, establish a routine. A routine to eat regularly, a gong to sleep regularly. Schedule positive and fun activities that you can look forward to daily or weekly,” he said.

He advised those suffering from stress and depression to stop reading and watching the news.

“Yes, we always need to be informed, but constant listening to bad news can be upset and even more stressful,” he said.

He said eating well, exercising, focusing on spirituality, or even making a list of gratitude is a strategy for managing stress.

But he said that anyone experiencing these challenges does not have to do it alone.

“It doesn’t have to be yourself. It’s okay, it’s good to ask for help to access services that help you tackle your emotional, mental health and substance use challenges,” he said. Told.

“If you have a heart problem, look for the best or best cardiologist. If you have a mental health problem, there are no signs of weakness in seeking help and getting the help you need. “He said.

Williams said children should have reliable adults who can speak and test their emotions.

“Don’t tell them to get over it. Don’t tell them they shouldn’t feel that way. Acknowledge and verify the experience they have. Feel they’re not alone Please help them. Please show them the resources to deal with, “he advised.

Williams expressed optimism that the world would be stronger and more resilient from the pandemic.

“The strongest soul emerged from suffering,” he said.

“Yes, you can build resilience from suffering … we can overcome wounds, but we need to take action and engage in activities that promote mental health resilience. . “