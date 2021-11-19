Fauci supports COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots

Claim: Fauci admits that the COVID-19 vaccine is not functioning as advertised

Health experts Potential surge warning A combination of factors such as coldness, new variants, and weakened immunity increased COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations this winter.

To prevent Another wave of pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, consistently Recommended Unvaccinated people get shots, Accelerated booster dose For those who are vaccinated.

However, according to a social media patrolling article, the top US infectious disease expert recently changed his position on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Dr. Fauci admits that vaccines do not work as advertised and that vaccination is at great risk today.” November 14th article From Gateway Pundit, which has accumulated over 12,000 Facebook shares in one day.

Post author Jim Hoft argues that Fauci’s solution to “ineffective vaccines” is to promote more shots. “When will this end?” Hoft said November 12th article From Best Life magazine on Fauci’s comments on the current state of the US pandemic

Fauci recently warned that the immunity of vaccinated people would be weakened, but as the article claims, that does not mean that the COVID-19 vaccine was ineffective. From the early stages of vaccine introduction in the United States, health officials are discussing the need for booster shots, as protection can diminish over time.

Hoft did not return a request for comment.

Fauci’s interview was misunderstood

The false allegations in this article are due to comments made by Fauci on November 12. Interview with The New York TimesIn the “The Daily” podcast, we discussed the importance of weakened immunity, breakthrough infections, and COVID-19 booster shots.

In an interview, Fauci also stated that booster shots are “safe and effective” in boosting the immune response, reversing the debilitating effects seen in people vaccinated for more than 6 months.

However, at any point in the episode, Fauci did not “acknowledge” that the vaccine was not functioning as advertised. He pointed out countries that are more advanced than the United States, such as Israel. See weakened immunity For COVID-19 infection and hospitalization, and in some cases death.

“I think it’s a misrepresentation to say that the vaccine doesn’t work,” Forch said. “We don’t think you’ve given a complete rein to prove what you need to make them work,” he said. “Boosters become an essential part of protection.” Would be. ”

Booster shots are not evidence of an ineffective vaccine

According to the Gateway Pundit article, Fauci is only promoting booster shots because the first COVID-19 vaccine isn’t working, but Fauci Warning as early as April Due to the new variants and short-term protection levels, booster immunization is required within 12 months of vaccination.

Results of clinical trials Pfizer When modern The vaccine has shown that Shot is effective in preventing COVID-19 for up to 6 months after the second dose. On the other hand, data on Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccines are available. At least 8 months..

For the efficacy of three COVID-19 vaccines May decrease over time, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration Recommended When approved Booster shots for a particular population 6 months after the first vaccination to provide additional immunity.

However, booster shots do not indicate that the vaccine is ineffective.

Health expert And the number the study The COVID-19 vaccine is said to provide a strong level of protection against hospitalization, severe infections and death. According to a CDC survey, 11 unvaccinated people Highly likely to die from COVID-19 Compared to those who are vaccinated.

According to the CDC, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 booster shots Same prescription As the original vaccine, the Moderna booster is given as a half dose.Data is The third dose boosts immunity Against COVID-19, and Experts previously told USA TODAY It is normal for the vaccine to require booster months after the first injection.

In July Interview with CNBCFauci said the debate surrounding booster shots “has nothing to do with the effectiveness of the vaccine.”These days he I told WTOP Getting unvaccinated Americans to take COVID-19 shots and “answering their valid questions” about the vaccine remains a goal when it comes to stopping the spread of the virus.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we falsely rate Fauci’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccine is not functioning as advertised. According to Fauci, health officials are beginning to weaken their immunity to hospitalizations and infectious diseases, but saying that the vaccine isn’t working would be a “misrepresentation.” He emphasized the importance of booster shots to raise the level of immunity as vaccine defenses diminish over time. Experts say boost immunization is not evidence of vaccine failure, and studies show that a third dose is effective in reducing the risk of serious illness and hospitalization.

