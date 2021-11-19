Health
Research Discovers Cannabis-like Substances Released After Exercise
- A new study found that exercise can stimulate microbes in the intestines.
- These microbes can produce substances called endocannabinoids that relieve pain and inflammation.
- It is important to consult your doctor before starting an exercise therapy, especially after a recent injury or if you have cardiovascular disease.
According to new research, exercise may help increase the production of cannabis-like substances in our body itself, reduce inflammation, and prevent conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, and even cancer. I found out.
NS studyPublished in the journal Gut Microbes, people with arthritis not only relieve pain, but also reduce levels of inflammatory markers called cytokines and levels of endocannabinoids, a substance naturally produced by gut microbiota in the microflora. It turns out that I also experienced a rise.
“The microbiome plays an important role in many physical functions, including digestion and the immune system.” Elena A. Ivanina, DO, director of neurogastroenterology and motility at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline.
For this study, a research team at the University of Nottingham School of Medicine in the United Kingdom recruited 78 people with knee arthritis.
Thirty-eight participants did 15 minutes of strength exercise daily for six weeks, while the other 40 did nothing.
Researchers have found that people who exercise not only relieve pain, but also have many types of microorganisms in the intestines that produce anti-inflammatory substances.
Participants also had low levels of cytokines (indicators of inflammation) and high levels of endogenous cannabinoids.
According to researchers, at least one-third of the anti-inflammatory effect of the gut flora was due to an increase in endogenous cannabinoids.
“Endogenous cannabinoids are naturally occurring neurotransmitters produced in the body,” he explains. Peter C. Las Carides, DO, Pain Management Doctor at Northern Westchester Hospital in Northwell Health, Mount Kisco, NY.
He added that these substances are “linked” to a variety of functions, affecting mood, energy, memory, appetite, pain levels, and more.
Amritabi JayThe doctor, a researcher at the University of Nottingham School of Medicine and the lead author of the paper, admitted that she was surprised at the discovery.
“The findings are novel because we may have found an important link between how substances produced by gut microbiota interact with substances produced by our own body.
According to Vijay, the results of this study emphasize that lifestyle interventions such as exercise can affect endogenous cannabinoid production.
“This is a timely discovery, especially at a time when there is growing interest in the use of cannabidiol and other related supplements to reduce the level of inflammation,” she said.
Considering ways to reduce inflammation in the body may be important in improving multiple health systems.
Lascarides said inflammation is a natural part of the body’s defense mechanisms. However, chronic inflammation can lead to illness and disability.
“The effects of chronic inflammation can lead to conditions such as fatigue, pain, mood disorders, and gastrointestinal and immune system disruptions,” he said.
According to Ivanina, microbiota play an important role in the training and development of key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems.
“In addition, the microbiome can make certain vitamins and amino acids, including B vitamins and vitamin K,” she explained.
But it’s a delicate system. What we put into our body can easily confuse it.
“Antibiotics greatly destroy the microbiome and its function,” Ivanina said. “In addition, alcohol, smoking, stress, sleeplessness, non-exercise, lack of fiber and prebiotics all disturb the microbiota.”
“Regular aerobic exercise can lead to improved pain perception, especially in chronic pain conditions,” Lascalides said. “This is believed to be due to the release of a neurotransmitter called endorphin during exercise.”
Exercise can be beneficial for people experiencing chronic pain, but he should approve new exercise therapies “especially after recent injuries or in the context of cardiovascular disease” by doctors. I warned that there was.
Ivanina agreed, adding that exercising with certain types of pain may be dangerous.
“Therefore, we need to discuss the situation of the individual with the doctor,” she said.
New studies show that exercise stimulates microbes in the intestines to produce a substance called endocannabinoids that relieves pain and inflammation.
Experts say that chronic inflammation can have many serious health consequences.
They can also benefit the body in many ways, but it is important to consult a doctor before starting an exercise therapy, especially after a recent injury or if you have cardiovascular disease. Say that.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/are-workout-highs-real-study-finds-cannabis-like-substances-released-after-exercise
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]