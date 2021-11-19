Research Discovers Cannabis-like Substances Released After Exercise

“The microbiome plays an important role in many physical functions, including digestion and the immune system.” Elena A. Ivanina , DO, director of neurogastroenterology and motility at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline.

NS study Published in the journal Gut Microbes, people with arthritis not only relieve pain, but also reduce levels of inflammatory markers called cytokines and levels of endocannabinoids, a substance naturally produced by gut microbiota in the microflora. It turns out that I also experienced a rise.

According to new research, exercise may help increase the production of cannabis-like substances in our body itself, reduce inflammation, and prevent conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, and even cancer. I found out.

For this study, a research team at the University of Nottingham School of Medicine in the United Kingdom recruited 78 people with knee arthritis.

Thirty-eight participants did 15 minutes of strength exercise daily for six weeks, while the other 40 did nothing.

Researchers have found that people who exercise not only relieve pain, but also have many types of microorganisms in the intestines that produce anti-inflammatory substances.

Participants also had low levels of cytokines (indicators of inflammation) and high levels of endogenous cannabinoids.

According to researchers, at least one-third of the anti-inflammatory effect of the gut flora was due to an increase in endogenous cannabinoids.

“Endogenous cannabinoids are naturally occurring neurotransmitters produced in the body,” he explains. Peter C. Las Carides, DO, Pain Management Doctor at Northern Westchester Hospital in Northwell Health, Mount Kisco, NY.

He added that these substances are “linked” to a variety of functions, affecting mood, energy, memory, appetite, pain levels, and more.

Amritabi JayThe doctor, a researcher at the University of Nottingham School of Medicine and the lead author of the paper, admitted that she was surprised at the discovery.

“The findings are novel because we may have found an important link between how substances produced by gut microbiota interact with substances produced by our own body.

According to Vijay, the results of this study emphasize that lifestyle interventions such as exercise can affect endogenous cannabinoid production.

“This is a timely discovery, especially at a time when there is growing interest in the use of cannabidiol and other related supplements to reduce the level of inflammation,” she said.

Considering ways to reduce inflammation in the body may be important in improving multiple health systems.

Lascarides said inflammation is a natural part of the body’s defense mechanisms. However, chronic inflammation can lead to illness and disability.

“The effects of chronic inflammation can lead to conditions such as fatigue, pain, mood disorders, and gastrointestinal and immune system disruptions,” he said.

According to Ivanina, microbiota play an important role in the training and development of key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems.

“In addition, the microbiome can make certain vitamins and amino acids, including B vitamins and vitamin K,” she explained.

But it’s a delicate system. What we put into our body can easily confuse it.

“Antibiotics greatly destroy the microbiome and its function,” Ivanina said. “In addition, alcohol, smoking, stress, sleeplessness, non-exercise, lack of fiber and prebiotics all disturb the microbiota.”