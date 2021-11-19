“We need active work from Alaskans.”

State health officials said Thursday that cases of COVID-19 appear to be declining after the wave of the most deadly virus seen by Alaska (and most of the country) has spread for nearly four months.

Dr. Anzink, Chief Medical Officer, said at a news conference that the situation is getting better, but Alaskans need to be proactive in responding to the pandemic.

“We hit the plateau in Alaska for a while, but recently it’s been really down,” Zink said. “The pandemic continues to have all sorts of twists and turns, and just because it’s down doesn’t mean it’s going down or staying there. Alaska Natives’ aggressiveness, such as vaccination, alienation, and masking. We need to work on it. “

According to New York Times data, Alaska spent several weeks as the state with the highest number of COVID cases per capita, but has declined since then. Authorities are now seeing the incident reoccurring in Midwestern and Southwestern states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and New Mexico.

The Ministry of Health announced 445 new state-wide COVID cases on Thursday. This includes 8 in Soldotna, 4 in Kenai, 2 in the northern Kenai Peninsula, and 1 in the southern Kenai Peninsula and Sterling.

There were 142 COVID-related hospitalizations on Thursday, and 18 patients were on mechanical ventilation.

Even with fewer cases, Alaska remained at high COVID alert levels on Thursday, with an estimated moving average of 399.6 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days.

The threshold for high alert levels is 100 or more per 100,000 people per week.

State epidemiologist Dr. Luisa Castrodale said there is no guarantee that Alaska is out of the woods, even if the incident falls here.

“I think we’re still cautiously optimistic about that downtrend,” she said. “I think we all want to regain this calm for a while and probably get flatter, but it’s hard to tell, especially when we look at what’s happening in the 48 states of the continental United States.”

State officials have repeatedly stated that now is the best time to start the primary COVID vaccine series or to determine eligibility for booster immunity.

“This is not only the protection of the individual for vaccination, but also the protection of the community,” Zink said Thursday. “The more COVIDs we disseminate, the more cases we see in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for everyone over the age of 5, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson / Janssen shots are approved for everyone over the age of 18.

Pfizer and Modana boosters and additional doses are also available for certain high-risk populations. Those who have been vaccinated with the Single Shot J & J vaccine are advised to get boosters from any brand.

According to Zink, even Alaskans under the age of 65 are likely to be subject to the booster effect.

“To be honest, COVID is so prevalent in Alaska that if you’re 18 or older, you may meet the criteria for booster shots based on previous guidance,” she says.

Primary care providers and vaccine clinicians can also determine eligibility.

As of Thursday, more than 91,000 Alaskans had already been boosted.

State doctor Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz said the state is giving older people booster shots at an astonishing rate.

“Currently, if you’re 65 or older in Alaska, 51.4% of those who receive the primary series receive boosters,” she said. “This is compared to 36.6% nationwide a few days ago. Yes, we are doing very well.”

According to Zink, the health community is still learning about the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine every day.

“Just because a booster is recommended doesn’t mean you need to get a booster every six months or forever,” she said. “The prevalence of COVID alone weakens immunity to the first two.”

According to Zinc, COVID shots may be given in a three-dose series or require booster immunization every five years.

“I don’t know at this point,” she said. “We keep tracking and monitoring it, but for now the data … show that you’re starting to weaken your immunity. So you, your family, and your loved ones. Would you like to take advantage of the opportunity to protect? ”

As of Thursday, 55% of Alaska Natives over the age of 5 were fully vaccinated and another 60% had been vaccinated at least once.

The Kenai Peninsula Autonomous Region has the second lowest COVID vaccine coverage, with 46% of residents fully vaccinated over the age of five. The only census-designated area with low vaccination rates on Thursday was the Matanuska-Susitna Autonomous Region, which accounted for 39%.

Obtaining COVID vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine does not cost money.

Vaccines are provided by various organizations on the Central Peninsula, including Wal-Mart, Walgreens, the Keenai Fire Department, and the Keenai Public Health Service. It is also available to both residents and visitors of Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks airports.

In addition, Soldotna Professional Pharmacy hosts a walk-in clinic at the strip mall storefront at the “Y” intersection of the Sterling Highway and Kenai Spur Highway. The clinic has extended its business hours from 10 am to 8 pm Monday to Friday and from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

Vaccination appointments can also be scheduled via the online portal PrepMod, accessible from myhealth.alaska.gov.

A map of vaccine providers can be found on the DHSS COVID-19 Vaccine website, covidvax.alaska.gov.

If you need assistance with your vaccination appointment schedule, please call the call center of the Kenai Peninsula Emergency Management Agency. The center is open Monday to Friday from 9am to noon. Call centers on the Central Peninsula can be reached at 907-262-4636. The Homer Call Center can be reached at 907-235-4636. The Seward Call Center can be reached at 907-224-4636.

COVID test location

Authorities recommend that anyone with symptoms be tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

Tests are available at Chigic Lagoon Clinic, Odyssey Family Practice, Keenai Public Health Center and Capstone Clinic.

In Soldotna, tests are available at the Peninsula Community Health Center, Emergency Care in Soldotna, Walgreens and Soldotna Specialty Pharmacy.

Tests are available at Seward at Providence Medical Center, Chugachi Mout-North Star Health Clinic, Glacier Family Medicine, Seward Community Health Center, and Safeway Pharmacy. The Seward Community Health Center on 417 First Avenue offers drive-through tests only on Tuesdays. Please bring your face cover and photo ID.

At Homer, tests are available through South Peninsula Hospital or healthcare providers in other regions of Seldovia Village Tribe Health and Wellness, Kakemac Medical Group, and Homer Medical Center.

