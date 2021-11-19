Michigan Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Approaching Record Levels, Physicians Concerned





(WXYZ) — The FDA appears to be approaching the approval of the COVID-19 booster for all adults. It comes in the rise of COVID-19 infections in children. Sixty children have been hospitalized for the virus in Michigan, an increase of 54% in just two weeks. Vaccination rates for children are also low, with only 8% of children aged 5 to 11 years receiving a single dose of Pfizer vaccine. The 60 children in the hospital are not far from the state peak set up with 70 children on April 20th. Of concern is not only the fighting of the virus in children, but also all other complications that the virus can cause. Veronica McNally, a public health advocate at Michigan State University, said, “It affected our school. It affected the sport of our children. And we obviously have children. I want to do everything I can to protect my life. ” This includes meeting parents where they are when it comes to vaccination of children. Many of them are asking questions, so the State Department of Health has gathered a panel of doctors to give them answers. “In hospitals, the number of patients with COVID is increasing, especially with children,” said Dr. Elizabethroid of Michigan Medicine. She added that six children were being treated at Ann Arbor’s Mott Children’s Hospital. She also saw many young patients suffering from polyinflammatory syndrome or complications of MIS-C, COVID-19. “I’ve also seen children infected with multiple viruses, which doesn’t mean the vaccine won’t work,” Lloyd added. According to the CDC, 94 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died since the pandemic began. According to Lloyd, severe illness and death are not common in children, but they can occur and vaccines are the best line of defense. “It doesn’t seem to be that many causes of death in adults so far, but with 94 deaths in the group aged 5-11, COVID has become one of the top 10 causes of death in that particular age group. “Lloyd said. McNally reflects Lloyd’s concerns and calls on his parents to use life-saving tools. “This vaccine is safe and effective and is now a vaccine-preventable disease. Unfortunately, the disease remains here, so if you have any questions, get an answer,” she said. Experts say that low vaccination rates in children are one of the reasons for the surge in coronavirus infections, and holidays can make it even worse. Additional Coronavirus Information and Resources: display Global Coronavirus Tracker With data from Johns Hopkins University. See our full coverage Coronavirus continuation coverage page. Please see us Rebound Detroit, Where we are working to help those who are financially affected by the coronavirus. We have all the information available to help you overcome this crisis and how to access it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxyz.com/news/coronavirus/pediatric-covid-19-cases-in-michigan-nearing-record-levels-leaving-doctors-concerned

