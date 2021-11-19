Can I take the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine on the same day?





The pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has infected millions of individuals and more than 5 million people worldwide. It is taking a life. According to the World Health Organization, about 290,000 to 650,000 people die from influenza each year around the world. Previous studies have shown that people over the age of 65 and children under the age of 2 are the most heavily infected with the flu, which can also be fatal.

Background Influenza vaccination is recommended as a precautionary measure in many countries. Researchers have pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccination program may be consistent with the influenza vaccination program in most countries because the timing of both vaccinations may overlap. To date, there have been no studies of co-administration of the COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines. This means that during Phase 3 trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, scientists excluded recently vaccinated candidates or candidates who were vaccinated within a week of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Because it was excluded. However, it is very important to understand the impact of co-vaccination on immune response and safety. In this case, a simultaneous vaccination program may occur. According to current UK guidance, an individual can be vaccinated with both vaccines with a gap of at least 7 days between the two vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a 14-day interval between these vaccines. However, having to visit the medical clinic multiple times for vaccination can reduce compliance and vaccination uptake. Therefore, it may be important to encourage people to take the vaccine, COVID-19 and the flu, in a single visit rather than on separate days. Scientists conducted a substudy in a UK Phase 3 study to determine the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine when co-administered with a licensed seasonal influenza vaccine. I reported.This report is published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine.. Main results The authors argue that this substudy is the first study to document the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine when co-administered with the seasonal influenza vaccine or other vaccines. doing. This study found no evidence of interference between the COVID-19 vaccine and a tetravalent influenza cell-based vaccine.This exploratory study was conducted on September 28thNS, 2020, and November 28NS, 2020, consisting of a total of 15187 participants. Participants were young, fundamentally diverse, and had few comorbidities. Local and systemic reaction-induced events such as tenderness and pain at the injection site, malaise, and myalgia were more common in the co-administration group compared to the group receiving the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine alone. The incidence of unilateral adverse events or serious side effects requiring medical attention was found to be low in both groups. Scientists have shown that no clinically meaningful pattern of increased responsiveness was observed in all study groups. No events of anaphylaxis or death were observed in the study cohort. Importantly, co-administration of COVID-19 with the influenza vaccine did not result in a change in the immune response associated with the influenza vaccine, but a reduced antibody response to the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine was observed. Effectiveness of The NVX-CoV2373 vaccine in the substudy, which included individuals in the age group from 18 to 65 years, was 87.5%, and the control showed 89.8% efficacy. Advantages and limitations The researchers emphasized that the main strength of this substudy was the design of the placebo-controlled trial. Another benefit of this study is its consistency with the UK’s national influenza vaccine policy in the use of both types of influenza vaccines (adjuvant and non-antiductulent). One of the main limitations of this substudy is the small sample size and very few participants over the age of 65. Further restrictions on the study include lack of randomization in recruiting influenza substudy participants, a small number of substudy efficacy endpoints, and a lack of formal pre-specified statistical assessment of immunogenicity. .. Future research has the potential to build more robust randomized groups such as NVX-. CoV2373 and influenza vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 and placebo, influenza vaccine and placebo, and placebo and placebo group. Scientists also pointed out that the assessment of neutralizing antibody titers may have been useful in investigating immunogenicity. Finally, as the researchers pointed out, the design of open-label trials in the administration of influenza vaccine was also limited. Conclusion This study is the first to document the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine when given in combination with the seasonal influenza vaccine. The data obtained showed no adverse effects of co-administration of both NVX-CoV2373 and the influenza vaccine. In other words, the immunogenicity of the influenza vaccine was maintained. However, scientists have observed that the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine has a slightly reduced immunogenicity. Another striking observation of the 18-65 year old group was that vaccine efficacy was maintained in those who received both vaccines compared to those who received NVX-CoV2373 alone. ..

