Face mask, social distance still needed





Experts suggest that people need to be socially distant, wear face masks, and continue to wash their hands with the vaccine to protect people from Covid-19. The researchers concluded after analyzing studies assessing the effectiveness of global public health measures in reducing Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2 infection, and Covid-19 mortality. A peer-reviewed paper published in the British Medical Journal surveyed 72 studies, 35 of which evaluated individual public health measures and 37 of which evaluated multiple public health measures. Of the 35 studies on individual measurements, 34 were observational studies and one was a randomized controlled trial. They were implemented in Asia, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Australia. Researchers found in eight of the 35 studies that wearing a mask reduced the Covid-19 rate by 53%, compared to a 25% reduction in social distance. Hand washing also showed a 53% reduction in the Covid-19 rate, but the authors say this was not statistically significant after adjusting for a small number of studies included. On the other hand, a detailed analysis of other measures such as blockages, border closures, schools and workplaces was said to be impossible due to differences in study design, results measures and quality. They added that these measures need to be further evaluated so that potential negative impacts on the general population can be weighed against positive outcomes. Researchers have proven that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and life-saving, but most do not provide 100% protection, and which vaccine will prevent future infections in various variants. It is unclear how to prevent it. “Despite the already proven high vaccination rates, public health prevention strategies are the first-line method of disease prevention until herd immunity to Covid-19 is reached, especially where Covid-19 vaccination intake is low. May remain as, “said Dr. Stella Tarick, lead author of the University of Monash, Australia. To conclude the study, she added: “Current evidence from quantitative analysis shows the benefits associated with hand washing, wearing masks, and physical distance in reducing the incidence of Covid-19. “After the appropriate immunization coverage is achieved, further research is needed to assess the effectiveness of public health measures. Further control of the Covid-19 pandemic is a high immunization coverage and its effectiveness. It may depend not only on sex, but also on continued adherence to efficacy. Sustainable public health measures. “ The study was conducted by researchers at Monash University and Torrance University in Australia, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, and Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China.

