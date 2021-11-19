How late is it for the second dose of COVID-19?





Viewers at WCNC Charlotte asked if it was okay to take a second Pfizer shot 6 months later, even if the recommended duration between doses was 3 weeks.

Charlotte, NC — The vaccine currently the focus in the United States is a booster dose for more groups, but some Americans have not yet received a second dose. According to the CDC guidance, you will not be considered fully vaccinated with COVID-19 until you have been vaccinated with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. For those who delayed that second shot, perhaps weeks or months after the recommended window, did the opportunity to do so pass? NS WCNC Charlotte Viewers recently sent a text message with a question about these vaccination timeframes: “[I] I received the first Pfizer shot of the vaccine only 6 months ago. Is it possible to take a second shot after 6 months? “ question Is it okay to take a second COVID-19 shot after the recommended time frame has passed? sauce answer It is advisable to follow the official vaccination period, but it is okay to inoculate a second mRNA COVID-19 after that period. Note: The recommended interval between two doses of Pfizer is a 21-day (or 3-week) interval. That is, the viewer you contact is a few months past that window. Bell said it wasn’t ideal, but it’s okay for the person to continue the second shot as soon as possible. “If you fail to take the second dose within the recommended time frame, you can take it now, even after weeks or weeks,” Bell said. “There is actually no maximum time frame for the first two doses.” CDC writes the same in it A guide on how to handle deviations from official vaccination guidance.. It states that those who are late for the second mRNA do not need to repeat the series. The agency writes that there is no “maximum spacing” for spacing shots. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

