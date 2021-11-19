Argentine women who have spontaneously cured HIV are the second such patients

font size:

NS-

A +

Bangalore: Argentine women Reportedly It will be the second in the world to naturally repel and heal HIV.

Called an Esperanza patient, she was diagnosed with HIV in 2013, but showed no signs of illness.

Argentine doctors and researchers have been collecting blood samples from her since 2017 because her blood showed the presence of HIV antibodies but showed no signs of virus replication.

Blood samples were scrutinized to look for dormant viruses that could later act, but the test failed to show dormant or active HIV.

Esperanza patients naturally removed the virus from their bodies 66 year old female in California The person who cleared the virus from her body last year. Two other patients, called London and Berlin patients, have recovered from HIV in the past, but with the help of drug cocktails or stem cell transplants.

What are the findings on Esperanza patients? Release This week’s journal Annual report of internal medicine..

Read again: Scientists naturally start hunting to find Covid-resistant people, and 1,000 volunteers are enrolled

Fighting HIV

HIV is a retrovirus that inserts itself into the human genome, makes a copy of itself, and tricks the immune system. It targets the immune system and makes it inefficient, so it also attracts many other infectious diseases in humans.

NS Major causes of death Some HIV patients who have not yet progressed to AIDS include accidental death, suicide, or other illnesses, including lung disease (not cancer).

So far, treatment has cured HIV in only two people. Timothy Ray Brown of California, who became known as the “Patient of Berlin” in 2008, was the first person to be treated for AIDS. His identity was revealed in 2010 and he died of leukemia in 2020.

Known as the “Patient in London,” Adam Castillo was the second to heal in 2019. Both men received a painful bone marrow transplant from a donor with a rare genetic mutation that is resistant to HIV.

They were also receiving antiretroviral therapy.

All HIV patients should receive lifelong antiretroviral therapy to prevent the disease from progressing to AIDS. However, stem cell and bone marrow transplants are highly invasive and costly surgeries and cannot be scaled up.

A naturally healed California patient, Lauren Willenberg was able to get rid of the disease by trapping the virus in its genome. Her body’s defensive behavior was described by researchers as a “functional remedy.” Unlike the Esperanza patient, she did not have the antibody, but her T cells, which recognized the previous infection and started producing the antibody, were able to neutralize HIV in the laboratory.

Another patient, a 36-year-old man from Brazil, Called a patient in Sao PauloWas able to temporarily remove the virus from the body without surgery using a drug cocktail last year, but viral load was detected 72 weeks or 15 months after discontinuing antiretroviral therapy. Rebounded.

Sterilization treatment

Virgologists and immunologists described the recovery of Esperanza patients as “bactericidal treatment,” and her body completely eliminated the virus.

Of the 38 million infected people worldwide, at least 0.5 percent of HIV patients are “Elite controllerThe body can suppress and block the virus, or eliminate the virus.

Cases of children who received antiretroviral drugs very early in life have also been recorded, and the body trains itself to control the virus.

A French woman, now about 25 years old, was born with HIV and has been given medication since she was born. She took the drug when she was 6 years old and had no recurrence. Another child born in the United States in 2010 was able to control the infection before it recurred for 27 months after discontinuing treatment. She took the medicine again.

A South African girl took HIV medication at the age of two months and discontinued treatment 40 weeks later. When she was 9.5 years old, tests showed that some of the immune cells had the virus, but no virus could replicate.

No children There was a gene mutation It is resistant to HIV and the result is probably the result of very early treatment. Scientists can take advantage of the mechanism by which Esperanza patients survive the virus and, in combination with discoveries from other such patients, come up with new classes of drugs or means to treat and eliminate HIV. I want it.

(Edited by Arun Prashanth)

Read again: How to feel body temperature and tactile sensation: US Scientist Nobel Prize in Physiology-winning research

Subscribe to our channel at YouTube & telegram