Tips for Safe Thanksgiving Air Travel





The number of travelers on Thanksgiving vacation is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, but public health officials are calling on people to take precautions as the risk of coronavirus infection remains possible. .. Especially for those who have not been vaccinated. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in LA County, told residents on Thursday to “manage” [their] Pay close attention to Thanksgiving to prevent the case from rising. “ “The activities we do at Thanksgiving are hospitalized, really ill, quarantined, or quarantined,” she said. Here are some Thanksgiving safety tips from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the LA County Public Health Service. Air travel Delay your trip until you are fully vaccinated.

Please check the status of COVID-19 at your destination before traveling. State, local, and territorial governments may have travel restrictions.

Masks must be worn on the nose and mouth indoors in public transport indoor areas (including airplanes) and indoors in US transportation hubs (including airports).

Do not travel if you are infected with the coronavirus, if you are ill, or if your test is positive.

If you are not completely vaccinated and need to travel, be tested both before and after your trip. avoid A closed space with poor air flow.

A crowded place with many people from different households.

A setting for close contact, especially if people are talking or laughing nearby. Thanksgiving tips If you are ill, have symptoms, or have a positive COVID-19 test, stay away from others.

Take the COVID-19 test before joining others.

When gathering indoors with non-family members, wear a face mask except when eating or drinking. Wear masks outdoors when the rally is crowded, especially if you are not vaccinated or are at high risk of serious illness.

Keep a distance during meals unless everyone is completely vaccinated. Sit with others in the same household as much as possible and set the table to provide distance between non-household members.

Keep your hands clean.

