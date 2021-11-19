Your child is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba. So what?

Thousands of children in Manitoba are about to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination.

However, parents aged 5 to 11 may still have some questions about when shots will be available, where their children can get shots, and why immunization is needed in the first place.

Here, we know so far how the deployment of Manitoba vaccines works for some of the youngest residents, and even if the child does not seem to be expensive, the child is immunized. Let’s see why health officials say it’s important to do so. Risk of serious illness.

When will vaccines for children ages 5-11 be approved?

Health Canada is expected to stamp approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 later on Friday. This is followed by recommendations from the National Advisory Board on Immunity, including more detailed clinical guidance.

A source told CBC News that the government is currently setting a delivery timeline and Canada can expect doses of children to arrive in the country “in days instead of weeks.”

When will Manitoba children be available?

State officials said it would take about a week after Manitoba received the vaccine shipments to deliver them to vaccine clinics, pharmacies, and other places where they were administered.

Just like in the state Deployment of previous vaccinations for people aged 12 to 17 years, Manitoba will open the shot qualification to all children in the range 5-11 at the same time.

That’s because the state has enough supplies like syringes and expects to get enough doses to vaccinate anyone who wants it.

The timeline means that children between the ages of 5 and 11 may start taking shots by the end of the month.

Is it the same as a vaccine for adults and older children?

Vaccines aged 5 to 11 work the same with the same prescription for people over the age of 12. Also, two doses are required for the child to be considered fully vaccinated.

However, the dose they get is one-third the size of the usual one, 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms.

Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force, states that this is a common practice for vaccines for infants.

Also for child-sized vaccine vials Different label and different color cap Pfizer says the immune system is easier to tell the difference than the adult version (orange instead of purple).

A new children’s vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is in the foreground while playing in the hospital room waiting for children to get a shot. Child-sized vaccine vials have an orange lid instead of the regular purple lid on the vaccine. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty Images)

The immunization process for children in Manitoba may also look a little different.

Authorities say they have additional training on how the immune system treats the children who come for their shots — and the state has created new child-friendly stickers for later distribution.

Where can my child be vaccinated?

In most cases, your child can go wherever you were previously able to go to get vaccinated in Manitoba.

That is, pediatric doses are sent to the First Nations community, five indigenous clinics in Manitoba, and all regional vaccine clinics in the state that previously operated as supersites.

Immunity settings such as hospitals receive doses, similar to clinics and pharmacies that require vaccines.

A bunny-eared nurse gives a 6-year-old patient the first injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Children in Manitoba have many choices about where to get immunized. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

The state has also redeployed vaccines for children at school, and clinics are scheduled both during class hours and late in the evening. These after-school clinics are available to all members of the community. In other words, the whole family can go together.

The state also says it plans to re-provide pop-up community clinics and walk-in vaccinations in several locations.

You can still use Manitoba Online Vaccine Finder Map To find the closest place to immunize your child.

How can I make a reservation?

Once the child’s dose reaches Manitoba, you can book a shot. The process will be the same as before.

In the case of indigenous vaccine clinics in regions and cities, people Book online Or call 1-844-626-8222.

At other sites such as pharmacies and clinics, you can call directly to book a slot.

Is the vaccine safe for children?

Approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 will follow a “rigorous” review of Pfizer’s study data by Health Canada, Laimer said.

“There are no steps skipped in this process,” she said at a press conference Wednesday.

“Health Canada is reviewing the data in real time, rather than waiting for all findings to be submitted last, which means that the reviews will be much more when the final submission is made. It will be done quickly. “

The trial was also stepped up this summer after U.S. regulators asked vaccine makers. To increase the number of people included .. The requirement was to ensure that the test detected potential (but rare) side effects such as myocarditis and pericarditis with swelling in or around the heart.

See | Dr. Joss Reimer answers common questions about children and vaccines.

Dr. Jos Laimer answers parents’ questions about COVID-19 vaccine for children Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force, answers some of the most common questions parents have about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. 1:54

So far, no cases of these conditions have occurred in infants participating in vaccine trials.

“This could be due to the fact that this vaccine is at low doses, or it could be due to things like the various hormone levels that occur in young children,” Reimer said. Says.

“But for whatever reason, we monitor very carefully and update Manitoba when we find cases in this age group.”

Why do children need to be vaccinated?

In Manitoba, COVID-19 is now Spreads most rapidly Among the youngest age groups in the state.

People under the age of 18 make up almost one-third of new cases, and people aged 5-11 make up about 16%, Dr. Brent Russan, director of state public health, said in a CBC interview with host Mercy Marxa. Told to. information wireless Thursday.

Manitoba has about 125,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11. In short, it currently constitutes the largest unvaccinated cohort in Manitoba.

“Vaccinations for that age group are not immediate,” Russan said. “This will be another tool we have in this pandemic.”

Dr. Brent Russan, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, states that children aged 5 to 11 now make up about 16 percent of the state’s new COVID-19 cases. (John Woods / Canadian Press)

Most children infected with COVID-19 show mild symptoms at best, but some are admitted to the hospital.

Vaccination will help prevent it.

Pfizer said clinical trials of its child-sized shots showed that it was triggered. Strong immune response For young children.U.S. health regulators later agreed that the vaccine was safe and appeared. Very effective in preventing symptomatic infections ..

Vaccination of them, even if your child is not really at high risk of getting sick, makes them less likely to catch COVID-19 and spread it to someone else.

See | Dr. Joss Reimer addresses common concerns about vaccines.

Dr. Jos Laimer breaks the myth about COVID-19 vaccine for children Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force, addresses some of the most common concerns parents have about vaccination of children with COVID-19. 1:53

Reducing the spread of illness in the community helps ensure that more shutdowns are not needed — and speeds the return to normal.

“Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic,” Premier Heather Stephanson said Wednesday.

“These are the ways we keep schools, businesses and places of worship open, and most importantly, they help keep hospitals and communities safe.”