Michigan has the highest number of COVID cases in the United States

Detroit – Michigan Lead the country again Most new numbers every day COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Cases, and experts, will soon see no end.

Coronavirus infection Increasing across the state From July.All health professionals in Michigan 4th COVID “Surge” Now, but the latest numbers are certainly comparable to those seen during the surge this spring and the beginning of last fall.

However, this time there is a noticeable difference. The number of infections has consistently increased over the past four months and has been increasing steadily rather than decreasing shortly after spikes. That said, health experts say that as people move in during the cold winter months and people gather on holidays, the numbers only increase from here.

advertisement

Since it is only mid-November, it is unclear when the exact number of COVID infections will peak during this surge. The maximum number of new daily cases reported during the surge last fall was 9,799 on November 11, 2020. The maximum number of new daily cases reported this spring was 8,955 on April 16.

So far this month, the state has reported an average of 4,000 new cases daily, just this week outpacing an average of over 7,000 new cases per day. Michigan reported similar numbers ahead of last fall / winter surge.

We don’t know how much this surge will get worse, but we now know that Michigan is the worst coronavirus in the United States.

Let’s analyze the numbers as of November 17th.

Daily new COVID cases in Michigan

According to the data edited by Covid Act Now -A group of technicians, epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders who monitor and identify each state’s risk level for COVID-19 outbreaks-Michigan is daily compared to other states. We are reporting more new COVID cases.

advertisement

As of November 17, the state reports an average of 71.8 new COVID-19 cases daily for every 100,000 residents. This is an average of about 7,174 new cases in the past week, according to the Covid Act Now.

update: As of November 18, Michigan has been moved to the “Critical” risk category by the Covid Act Now as new daily cases are increasing again. As of November 18 Group says Michigan reports 84 new COVID cases daily for every 100,000 residents. This is the only state currently considered to be at serious risk of the COVID epidemic.

This group considers numbers 71.8 and 25-75 to be “critical” levels. Anything over 75 is considered “extreme”. Data show that the state reached critical levels in September and its numbers have increased since then.

The state has been in the extreme category since November 18th.

advertisement

From Covid Act Now: Last week, Michigan experienced an average of 8,393 new confirmed cases per day (84.0 for every 100,000 residents). Image courtesy of covidactnow.org. Screenshot taken on November 18, 2021. (Covid Act Now)

Covid Act Now data is mainly Data reported by the state: Last week, Michigan officials reported an average of 6,171 new virus cases daily.

NS Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said on Tuesday The state case rate is 416.3 COVID cases per million, up from 340.4 new cases per million two weeks ago.

According to MDHHS, all counties in Michigan are now High transmission level..

Immediately behind the daily new case rates in Michigan are Minnesota and New Mexico, which report 70 and 66 daily new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.

advertisement

Related: Increasing number of cases at new COVID hotspot in Michigan, Minnesota

COVID infection rate in Michigan

According to the Covid Act Now, Michigan has one of the highest infection rates across the country.

The state is linked to New Hampshire and Indiana, and currently all virus infection rates are 1.19 –It means that everyone infected with COVID-19 is infected with 1.19 others on average. The research group has identified this infection rate as “high,” and anything above 1.4 is “serious.”

According to the Covid Act Now, this infection rate indicates that “the total number of active cases in Michigan is increasing.” As of November 15th (Monday) Reported status An average of 139,000 active COVID cases.

advertisement

Connecticut, Vermont, and Rhode Island are not far behind the three major states reporting COVID infection rates of 1.17, 1.16, and 1.16, respectively.

Screenshot of US map of Covid Act Now. States are color-coded according to “Covid Risk Level”. According to the data, Michigan is labeled as having a “significant risk” of COVID infection. Photo courtesy of Covid Act Now website. -November 18, 2021 (Covid Act Now)

Positive COVID test rate in Michigan

Michigan’s positive virus test rate is reported to be the third worst in the United States as of November 17, after South Dakota and Nebraska. 14.3%, According to Covid Act Now.group To tell The figure shows that “testing in Michigan is limited and in most cases may not be detected.”

However, data reported by the state shows that there is actually a positive test rate. taller than..

Data reported by Michigan authorities Has an average positive COVID test rate across the state over the past 7 days 16.85% -Almost 3% increase from last week. This figure has not yet exceeded the nation’s worst positive test rate of 20.7% in South Dakota.

advertisement

NS MDHHS says The positive rate in the four regions of Michigan is over 20%.

Michigan’s current test rates are categorized as “High” by the Covid Act Now. Everything between 20% and 40% is considered important, and the state has not confirmed these figures since the outbreak of the 2020 pandemic.

Michigan COVID hospitalization

More and more people are being hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infection has been steadily increasing since the end of August. According to the Covid Act Now, 82% of Michigan’s ICU beds are used by COVID patients, “hospitals are well-positioned to absorb the wave of new COVID infections without substantial surge capacity. It may not be. “ The report says:.. “You should be careful.”

advertisement

New data from MDHHS Shows an increase in emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and census-designated areas.As of November 17, according to people familiar with the matter. 7.5% of emergency department visits are from COVID patients -An increase from 5.8% last week.The total amount of COVID patients in the intensive care unit is reportedly 13% increase last week.

According to the state, in all parts of Michigan, there are more than 200 per million inhabitants admitted to COVID. Admission is reportedly increasing for almost all age groups.

From MDHHS: The hospitalization tendency from March 1, 2021 to November 14, 2021 was confirmed to be positive in each region. “COVID + patient census increased in all regions. Region 2S grew the fastest this week,” said the MDHHS report. “Regions 2S, 3, and 6 currently have more than 300 hospitalized per million people.”-November 17, 2021. (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)

Learn more about Michigan virus hospitalization data and trends.

advertisement

Breakthrough Incident, Death in Michigan

Some people are infected with COVID-19 after complete vaccination with the virus, but that does not mean that the vaccine is ineffective or has no significant impact on community expansion. ..

In early 2021, when the vaccine was first administered, groundbreaking cases were rare- Approximately 11% of individuals infected with COVID earlier this year were completely vaccinated.. Since June, the number has increased to about 20%.

according to Data released on WednesdayAccording to MDHHS, between January 15th and November 5th, a total of 77,985 groundbreaking COVID-19 cases, 2,009 groundbreaking hospitalizations and 944 groundbreaking deaths occurred. was.

advertisement

These numbers are not as high as the number of unvaccinated cases and mortality. Authorities say Between January 15th and November 5th, there were 573,160 COVID cases, 15,066 hospitalizations and 6,760 deaths among completely unvaccinated individuals.

Breakthrough cases and deaths of COVID-19 vaccination. “Trends over time indicate that both case rates and mortality rates for complete vaccinated individuals are lower than those for non-complete vaccination in Michigan,” a report from MDHHS on November 16, 2021. Read. Mortality showed some increase as more people became fully vaccinated. A chart courtesy of the MDHHS report. (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)

Dr. Adnan Munkala, Executive Vice President of Henry Ford Health System, Report on Tuesday that 69% Of the patients admitted to Henry Ford, they have not been vaccinated with COVID. Health officials also said that the majority of people using intensive care units or ventilators were not vaccinated.

“The risk of infection and death remains significantly lower among fully vaccinated patients,” MDHHS said. Nevertheless, there is evidence that the efficacy of available COVID vaccines diminishes over time, as antibodies do naturally. Therefore, the promotion of booster shots is now aimed at everyone, not just those who are more vulnerable to infectious diseases and serious illnesses.

advertisement

According to a survey by pharmaceutical company Pfizer, COVID booster shots Vaccine efficacy returned to about 95% In a vaccinated individual.

more: Pfizer asks FDA to accept COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Children from 5 to 11 years old Eligible for vaccination For COVID.

As of November 16th (Tuesday) 70.2% of Michigan residents People over the age of 16 have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine at least once. 61.3% of that age group that is Considered to be fully vaccinated..

advertisement

Related: The number of COVID cases is skyrocketing in Michigan: why didn’t state authorities take new action?

COVID cases and mortality trends by Michigan County

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join the private space and discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share your questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.