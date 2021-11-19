Early Monoclonal Antibody Treatment of COVID-19 Beneficial for High-Risk COVID-19 Patients





Sotrovimab (GlaxoSmithKline), a monoclonal antibody, appears to reduce the risk of progression in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in patients at high risk of progression, according to Dr. Anilgupta of the Albion Finch Medical Center in William Osler. Toronto Health Center. Gupta reported the results 1 of an interim study on behalf of researchers in the COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Efficacy Test-Intention for Early Care (COMET-ICE). In this ongoing multicenter, double-blind, phase 3 study, outpatients with COVID-19 symptoms within 5 days and at high risk of disease progression were randomly given a single sotrovimab infusion (dose, 500 mg) or placebo. It was made into. The main study results were hospitalization for more than 24 hours due to cause or death within 29 days after random assignment. Interim analysis results The interim analysis included 583 patients. 291 was randomized to treatment with sotrovimab and 292 was randomized to treatment with placebo. Analysis of the primary outcome progressed with COVID-19 in 3 patients treated with sotrovimab compared to 21 patients treated with placebo (1% compared to 7% each; p = 0.002). ) Shows that you have been hospitalized or died. The safety analysis included 868 patients. That is, 430 were randomized to sotrovimab and 438 were randomized to placebo. 17% and 19% reported adverse events, respectively. Researchers reported that serious adverse events occurred less frequently with sotrovimab (2%) than with placebo (6%). Based on these results, Gupta et al. Conclude that sotrovimab reduced the risk of disease progression and no safety signal was identified in this high-risk patient population with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. I attached it. “The results of this interim analysis of COMET-ICE show that sotrovimab can be a treatment for outpatients with COVID-19,” the researchers write. “In particular, the dose of 500 mg may also allow intramuscular administration, which may improve the convenience and access of therapeutic antibodies in COVID-19 patients. We are currently evaluating this route of administration. Research is underway. “ reference 1 Gupta A, Gonzalez-Rojas Y, Juarez E, et al. Early treatment of Covid-19 with SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody sotrovimab. N Engl J Med; Published October 27, 2021.

