Do you have questions about booster shots?No need to look anymore-UBNow: News and views for UB faculty and staff





Q & A Douglas Sitler The topic of booster shots grows weekly in the UB community and beyond as people try to understand new guidance from public health authorities. It wasn’t long ago that many people were first vaccinated. Now, six months later, vaccinated people are increasingly asking about the need and protocol to receive boosters. Nancy Nielsen, Senior Associate Dean of Health Policy at UB’s Jacobs Medical College and Biomedical Sciences, answered several questions to inform the UB community about the benefits of receiving booster shots. Who is eligible to receive a booster? All students residing on campus will receive a booster if they have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago, or if they have been vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 6 months ago. The same is true because UB faculty and staff work in an environment that is considered “high risk.” This is thousands of people in the UB community who are eligible to receive booster shots. For more information, CDC guidelines Or phone UB Health Service.. Many other UB students are eligible under the recent announcement by Governor Kathy Hokul. Anyone who is qualified for time and is in danger should get a booster now. I am young, healthy and vaccinated. Do you really need a booster? Yes. Taking booster shots not only reduces your chances of getting infected, but also protects others. This is especially important for people at high risk of developing serious illnesses, such as unvaccinated, immunocompromised, and the elderly. Recent data show that the protection provided by the vaccine diminishes over time. Receiving a booster boosts your immunity to levels even higher than the initial level after a full vaccination, helping to ensure the long-term safety of your campus community. Are there any side effects? I don’t want to get sick and miss classes and work. So far, the response to booster shots is similar to what people experienced when they first received the vaccine. Some people do not experience side effects. Others may experience fever, arm pain, headaches, or fatigue. Most of these symptoms are mild or moderate. And serious side effects are very rare. It is also important to note that the side effects and potential time lost by receiving a booster are not much more serious than those experienced with COVID-19. Where can I get boosters? The UB Campus Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be extended until 16 December. The clinic will be closed for Thanksgiving Week and will reopen on November 30th. The location and day / time remain the same. You can also pick up boosters at the Hariman Hall on the South Campus.This New York-operated site is a state COVID-19 Vaccination Reservation Website.. Booster doses are also free and available in state-wide pharmacies, community health departments, clinics, federal-accredited health centers, and elsewhere throughout New York State.visit Vaccine.gov Alternatively, text the zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a location near you. What else can I do to stop the spread of COVID-19? Wear a mask when you are indoors in a public place and when you are outdoors at a large event. Please continue to practice hand hygiene. The practices we have implemented before vaccines are available are effective.

