Showing that the first ever mRNA vaccine against Lyme disease is promising in guinea pigs | SmartNews

Laboratory-stage mRNA vaccines show promising results in preventing the spread of Lyme disease, the most common vector disease in the United States.The vaccine is very effective in guinea pigs, and researchers hope it proves to be effective in humans as well, Alice Klein reports. New Scientist..

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of reported cases of Lyme disease is Double It has been growing since 1991 and the need for vaccines is increasing. Some are in early testing, but this is the first to use the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. Live science.. In fact, the study was done in collaboration with Drew Weissman, a physician and scientist at the University of Pennsylvania who co-invented the mRNA vaccine.

Humans get Lyme disease from bites of black-footed mites that carry bacteria Borrelia Burgdolferi.. According to the CDC, mites need to be caught on the skin for 36-48 hours in order for the bacteria to spread.

Most vaccines target specific pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza, but they are not.Instead of targeting B. Burgdorferi, The vaccine trains the immune system to respond to tick saliva, Ed Cala reports. Gizmodo..The results of the trial were published in the journal this week Scientific translation medicine..

“All human vaccines target pathogens directly, which will be the first vaccines that do not target pathogens,” said Yale University epidemiologist and co-author Erol Fikrig. Gizmodo on mail. “Rather than targeting mites, it prevents the transmission of the pathogen. In this case, it is the pathogen of Lyme disease.”

Fragments of mRNA in the vaccine encode 19 proteins found in mite saliva, and the body produces those proteins to elicit an immune response. By training the immune system to respond to saliva rather than the bacteria themselves, mites reduce the time it takes to feed the host.As a result, it reduces the chances of ticks sending B. Burgdorferi It will take at least 36 hours to do so, so I’ll report Live science..

In this study, researchers caught Lyme disease mites in two sets of guinea pigs, a vaccinated guinea pig and an unvaccinated control group.It has been reported that when guinea pigs began to develop inflammation and rashes, they usually cleared the mites about 18 hours later. New Scientist.

Vaccinated guinea pigs developed immune responses such as redness and inflammation much faster than the non-immunized group. Press release..

“The vaccine raises awareness of ticks and partially transforms tick bites into mosquito bites,” Fikrig said in a press release. “If you feel a mosquito bite, hit it. With the vaccine, you can be red and itchy, so you can recognize the bite and quickly pull it out before the tick is transmitted. .. B. Burgdorferi.. “

Vaccinated guinea pigs did not get Lyme disease after scientists removed the ticks after the onset of inflammation. By comparison, about half of unvaccinated guinea pigs developed Lyme disease at that time, the press release said. This test was important because humans notice the presence of mites and remove them when symptoms begin to appear.

In addition, if the mites were left to fall naturally, they let go of the vaccinated guinea pigs within 48 hours and consumed less blood. Conversely, 80% of the mites in the unvaccinated group were retained for more than 96 hours, B. Burgdorferi Reported to slip into the bloodstream Live science..

“We have shown that changing the ability of mites to ingest blood meals can prevent animals from becoming infected with the Lyme disease pathogen,” says Fikrig. Gizmodo..

If the results remain promising, the vaccine will undergo further animal testing, such as testing in rabbits, before moving on to human testing, wrote Andaryve Sajid, lead author of the National Institutes of Health’s Disease Research. There is. conversation..

Jorge Benaha, a microbiologist at Stony Brook University, co-discovered that “the mRNA vaccine certainly saved us from COVID.” B. BurgdorferiTo Meredith Wadman Chemistry.. “now [Fikrig] It uses amazing technology … using multiple antigens at the same time. … I think it will be very useful for future vaccines. “