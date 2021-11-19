Health
NJ reports 1,923 COVID cases and 13 deaths. Vaccine boosters for all adults can occur as soon as the number of cases increases.
Friday New Jersey reported an additional 1,923 COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) As a general rule, cases and 13 confirmed deaths may soon appear so that all adults, regardless of health or occupation, are eligible for vaccine booster shots.
The 7-day average for the new positive test increased to 1,586 on Friday, up 31% from a week ago and 27% from a month ago.
The state’s transmission rate rose again on Friday from 1.15 on Thursday to 1.17. An infection rate greater than 1 indicates that each infected person has at least one other person infected with the virus. The state started the week with a transmission rate of 1.0.
“What’s happening is exactly what we expected,” the governor said. Phil Murphy He said Friday was an unrelated event. “We all live our lives internally. Like us, we all expected our numbers to return.”
He said he hopes the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon approve additional vaccines for all adults, but New Jersey will expand its eligibility on Monday without any changes to the CDC rules. Admitted that he may join other states for the sake of.
Three of the 71 hospitals in New Jersey did not report data, but there were 755 patients admitted with cases of coronavirus confirmed or suspected as of Thursday night. At the hospital that reported the data, there were 167 people in the intensive care unit, 82 of whom were on mechanical ventilation. At least 97 patients were discharged in the 24 hours until Thursday night.
The positive rate for Saturday, the latest available day, was 6.55%. Positive rates tend to be higher on weekends when less tests are performed.
In New Jersey, the early epicenter of the pandemic, a total of 28,243 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the first 20 months or more.
Have state The third highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, it’s behind Mississippi and Alabama.
New Jersey reported a total of 1,066,594 confirmed cases out of 16 million PCR tests performed since the announcement of the first case on March 4, 2020. The state also reported more than 161,573 positive antigens or rapid tests.
Delta variant of virus, More contagious than previous variantsRepresents almost 100% of all circulating cases.
Coronavirus resources: Live map tracker | Newsletter | home page
More than 6.2 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey (approximately 9.2 million residents) are now fully vaccinated. Nearly 7.8 million people in the state receive at least one dose, and more than one million receive a third dose or booster immunization.
As of Monday, New Jersey reported a total of 47,559 cases among fully vaccinated people, resulting in 1,027 hospitalizations and 279 deaths, which represent a small percentage of the total cases. I am.
From October 25th to 31st, the state reported 10,303 positive tests. Of these, 2,003 were from fully vaccinated people, and those cases led to 8 hospitalizations (out of 774) and no deaths (out of 113).
Federal authorities are nearby Allow additional immune vaccination for all adults, Simplify the rules.
Currently in New Jersey, people over the age of 65, and those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are likely to be exposed for work or have a medical condition, are eligible for a booster vaccination with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines after 6 months. there is. The first two shots. People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for booster immunization after 2 months.
It covers about 4 million inhabitants.
According to the state, as of Monday, at least 47,390 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in New Jersey have been vaccinated since federal authorities approved Pfizer Shots for that age group.
Murphy reiterated this week that increasing the number of children vaccinated would be safe enough to remove the state’s school mask obligations, but added that there was no target date.
According to the latest number released Wednesday, there were a total of 179 in-school outbreaks between students and staff across New Jersey this year, reaching 1,026. These numbers are cumulative and do not reflect active infections. Only Burlington and Warren counties have not reported outbreaks in schools this year.
School outbreaks reported weekly by the state are defined as three or more cases that are determined to be transmitted between staff or students while in school by contact tracing. The total number of staff and students is not included.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 18 of 21 counties in New Jersey were described as “high” in coronavirus infection on Friday, and three were described as “substantial” infections. .. The CDC recommends that all people in high-incidence counties wear masks in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status.
At least 8,671 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred between residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. There have been active outbreaks at 118 facilities, with 612 cases among residents and 520 cases among staff.
As of Friday, more than 256 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, More than 5.1 million people have died from the virus. The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 47.5 million) and deaths (more than 768,700) in any country.
About 7.6 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.
Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com..
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/11/nj-reports-1923-covid-cases-13-deaths-vaccine-boosters-for-all-adults-likely-soon-as-cases-rise.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]