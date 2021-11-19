NJ reports 1,923 COVID cases and 13 deaths. Vaccine boosters for all adults can occur as soon as the number of cases increases.

Friday New Jersey reported an additional 1,923 COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) As a general rule, cases and 13 confirmed deaths may soon appear so that all adults, regardless of health or occupation, are eligible for vaccine booster shots.

The 7-day average for the new positive test increased to 1,586 on Friday, up 31% from a week ago and 27% from a month ago.

The state’s transmission rate rose again on Friday from 1.15 on Thursday to 1.17. An infection rate greater than 1 indicates that each infected person has at least one other person infected with the virus. The state started the week with a transmission rate of 1.0.

“What’s happening is exactly what we expected,” the governor said. Phil Murphy He said Friday was an unrelated event. “We all live our lives internally. Like us, we all expected our numbers to return.”

He said he hopes the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon approve additional vaccines for all adults, but New Jersey will expand its eligibility on Monday without any changes to the CDC rules. Admitted that he may join other states for the sake of.

Three of the 71 hospitals in New Jersey did not report data, but there were 755 patients admitted with cases of coronavirus confirmed or suspected as of Thursday night. At the hospital that reported the data, there were 167 people in the intensive care unit, 82 of whom were on mechanical ventilation. At least 97 patients were discharged in the 24 hours until Thursday night.

The positive rate for Saturday, the latest available day, was 6.55%. Positive rates tend to be higher on weekends when less tests are performed.

In New Jersey, the early epicenter of the pandemic, a total of 28,243 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the first 20 months or more.

Have state The third highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, it’s behind Mississippi and Alabama.

New Jersey reported a total of 1,066,594 confirmed cases out of 16 million PCR tests performed since the announcement of the first case on March 4, 2020. The state also reported more than 161,573 positive antigens or rapid tests.

Delta variant of virus, More contagious than previous variantsRepresents almost 100% of all circulating cases.

Coronavirus resources: Live map tracker | Newsletter | home page

More than 6.2 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey (approximately 9.2 million residents) are now fully vaccinated. Nearly 7.8 million people in the state receive at least one dose, and more than one million receive a third dose or booster immunization.

As of Monday, New Jersey reported a total of 47,559 cases among fully vaccinated people, resulting in 1,027 hospitalizations and 279 deaths, which represent a small percentage of the total cases. I am.

From October 25th to 31st, the state reported 10,303 positive tests. Of these, 2,003 were from fully vaccinated people, and those cases led to 8 hospitalizations (out of 774) and no deaths (out of 113).

Federal authorities are nearby Allow additional immune vaccination for all adults, Simplify the rules.

Currently in New Jersey, people over the age of 65, and those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are likely to be exposed for work or have a medical condition, are eligible for a booster vaccination with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines after 6 months. there is. The first two shots. People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for booster immunization after 2 months.

It covers about 4 million inhabitants.

According to the state, as of Monday, at least 47,390 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in New Jersey have been vaccinated since federal authorities approved Pfizer Shots for that age group.

Murphy reiterated this week that increasing the number of children vaccinated would be safe enough to remove the state’s school mask obligations, but added that there was no target date.

According to the latest number released Wednesday, there were a total of 179 in-school outbreaks between students and staff across New Jersey this year, reaching 1,026. These numbers are cumulative and do not reflect active infections. Only Burlington and Warren counties have not reported outbreaks in schools this year.

School outbreaks reported weekly by the state are defined as three or more cases that are determined to be transmitted between staff or students while in school by contact tracing. The total number of staff and students is not included.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 18 of 21 counties in New Jersey were described as “high” in coronavirus infection on Friday, and three were described as “substantial” infections. .. The CDC recommends that all people in high-incidence counties wear masks in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status.

At least 8,671 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred between residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. There have been active outbreaks at 118 facilities, with 612 cases among residents and 520 cases among staff.

As of Friday, more than 256 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, More than 5.1 million people have died from the virus. The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 47.5 million) and deaths (more than 768,700) in any country.

About 7.6 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.

Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com..