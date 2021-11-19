Repeated last year or “Twindemic?”





November 19, 2021 — Influenza cases are the annual viral invaders, once the worst annual health crisis in the country, and show signs of re-awakening this fall. But experts say it’s too early to say whether the country will have a normal, or bad flu season, or a repeat of last year, when the flu almost disappears during COVID-19. Pandemic.. This flu season begins like the season before the pandemic. According to the CDC, about 2% of all visits to doctors and outpatient clinics by November 13 were flu or flu-like illnesses, but a year ago it was about 1.4%. The number of cases so far has reached hundreds, from 702 to November 13. Still, the number of cases is small, but it is increasing, officials say. The influenza epidemic is already high in New Mexico and moderate in Georgia. According to the CDC, there is little activity in the rest of the country. This time last year, the number of cases of influenza, hospitalization and death decreased dramatically, but with COVID-19. influenza It increased significantly and at the same time. The comparison of last year’s flu season statistics with the previous year is amazing — in a good way. During the 2019-2020 season, more than 22,000 people died of the flu in the United States.Last year, the number of deaths from 2020 to 2021 dropped to about 700. season. So what will happen this year? Will the flu be a no-show again? Some top experts say it’s complicated: “This is a hot question. I would like to give you a concrete answer. But everyone has a problem. predict.. -Johns Hopkins Medical Professor and Infectious Diseases Specialist in Baltimore, Stuart Ray, Maryland.

“It’s very difficult to predict exactly where the flu season will land. It seems to be worse than last year, but it’s unclear if it will be a normal flu. season.“-Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Senior Scholar, Ph.D. in Medicine, Ameshua Dalha.

“The flu will occur, but I don’t know how bad it will be.” It is certain that the flu will recur. -Dr. William Schaffner, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Already, Schaffner says. occurrence.. “ One of the triggering concerns is the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where 528 cases of influenza have been diagnosed by university health services since October 6. The CDC sent a team to investigate. Outbreak.. Florida A & M University and Florida State University also had an outbreak this month. The outbreak on the university campus is not surprising, Schaffner said. “It’s an under-vaccinated population,” he says, and students are often crowded with many others.University of Michigan officials said 77% of cases were unvaccinated Man. “ Forecasts for this year’s flu season include wearing a mask Avoid crowds This was common last year, but this year it has become less common or even non-existent. While uncertain about how this flu season will progress, some changes and advances in play this year’s flu season are aimed at keeping the illness low. Composition of vaccination Has been updated — and each vaccine targets four viruses that are expected to circulate.

Influenza vaccine and COVID vaccine can be given at the same time.

The CDC has updated guidance on the timing of influenza vaccines for some people.

The new dashboard tracks influenza vaccination rates across the country, and the CDC is conducting educational campaigns, lagging behind the importance of influenza vaccines primarily to COVID and its vaccines since the outbreak of the pandemic. I’m afraid to take it. What’s in this year’s vaccine? This year, Influenza vaccine In the United States, there are four component (tetravalent) shots. It aims to protect against the four influenza viruses that are most likely to spread and cause illness this season. The FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board (VRBPAC) selects specific viruses targeted by annual vaccines. To make a choice, they take into account monitoring data, including details about recent influenza cultures, previous year’s vaccine response and other information. Both egg-based and cell-based or recombinant-based vaccines target two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains. Options include injections or nasal drops.

Some of the prescriptions approved for use over the age of 65, such as high-dose vaccines and adjuvant additives Influenza vaccine.. The purpose of each is to create a stronger immune response as people’s immune system weakens with age. However, the CDC warns people not to postpone vaccination while waiting for high doses or adjuvants. According to experts, getting an available vaccine is the best way. Vaccine timing According to the CDC, September and October were generally good times for influenza vaccination. Ideally, you should be vaccinated by the end of October, but it is still advisable to vaccinate later, rather than skipping it. Schaffner agrees that it is advisable to get one even if you have not been vaccinated in December or January. “In the United States, most of the time, the flu peaks in February,” he says, so you’ll still get some protection. But he emphasizes that early is better. Children can be vaccinated as soon as doses are available, but even in July or August, adults are generally vaccinated less quickly due to a weakened immune system, especially if they are over 65 years of age. You should not receive it. This is because protection declines over time and may not be protected throughout the flu season. But according to the CDC, early is better than nothing at all. Children 6 months to 8 years may need to be vaccinated twice with the flu vaccine. First-time vaccinations require two doses (every four weeks).Others in this age group who previously took only one dose should take this twice season. Early immunization can also be considered for late-gestation women, as immunization helps protect the baby after childbirth.Infants cannot be vaccinated until 6 years old Month. 2 arms, 2 vaccines With millions of Americans now lined up in the COVID-19 booster, experts are urging them to get the flu vaccine at the same time. Experts are allowed to inoculate both vaccines on the same day. “you can [even] LJTan, PhD, Chief Policy and Partnership Officer of the Immunization Action Coalition, an organization working to improve immunization rates, said: time. “

And Tan says, “The flu vaccine isn’t going to amplify any reaction you might have to COVID. vaccination. “ Vaccination tracking According to the CDC National Influenza Vaccination Dashboard, As of November 5, about 162 million influenza vaccines have been distributed. About 58.5% of the population is expected to be vaccinated against the flu this season, up from about 54.8% last season. Undo “flu is not bad” thinking One of the most common misconceptions, especially from parents, is that “flu is not bad and does not cause serious problems.” Houston. “The flu itself can be serious,” she says. And now, at COVID, she says, “We are worried. If someone gets both infections, they can get quite sick.” Complications that can occur in children, especially those under the age of 5, include: pneumonia, dehydration, Brain dysfunction and Paranasal sinus When Ear infections.. Like COVID, flu vaccines aren’t perfect, she tells her parents. “In a good year, you get 60-70% protection.” However, protection can be much weaker than that. Still, “If you get the flu even after being vaccinated, you will have a mild illness.” Antiviral agents for rescue According to the CDC, if you have flu symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, nasal discharge, body aches, headaches, chills, or malaise, antiviral treatment can reduce the time of your illness by about a day. They are only available by prescription and work best when started within 2 days of getting the flu. Four antiviral drugs for treating influenza have been approved by the FDA. Oseltamivir phosphate (as generic or Tamiflu)

Zanamivir (Relenza)

Peramivir (Rapibab)

Baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) Depending on the drug and the method of administration, the drug is usually given for 1 to 5 days, sometimes 5 days or more. Track the incidence of influenza in your area Ray of Johns Hopkins eye As we become more accustomed to tracking COVID rates, we take precautions such as masking and social distance to determine how widespread influenza is in the community. “Maybe we’re a little more agile in dealing with risk,” he says. He says it is beneficial to adapt these habits in responding to the flu outbreak and is more natural to most people than ever before. “I think it’s never been normal to see people wearing masks three years ago when the flu rate was high.”

..

