Scientists say Wuhan market vendors are likely to be the first case of COVID





November 19, 2021 – The animal market vendor in Wuhan, China, was probably the first person infected with COVID-19, and when coronavirus Pandemic Origin, according to American scientists. Michael Worobey of the University of Arizona wrote in an online journal “Analysis of Early COVID-19 Cases in Wuhan.” ChemistryAfter investigating public records, news reports, and medical journal entries regarding outbreaks in Wuhan. Previously, the first person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 was a male accountant in Wuhan, who lived miles away from the market, did not visit the market, and had symptoms of COVID around December 16, 2019. Reported. New York Timesreport. The confusion about when his symptoms first appeared was clearly unrelated to COVID, according to an accountant’s report on December 8. Times. “This is supported by hospital records and a scientific paper reporting his COVID-19 onset date of December 16th and hospitalization date of December 22nd,” the study said. “This indicates that he was infected by a community infection after the virus began to spread from the South China market.” Wolloby wrote that several workers in the market had previously become ill with COVID-like symptoms, “making the female seafood vendor who became ill on December 11 the earliest known case.” “In particular, she reported knowledge about some possible cases of COVID-19 in clinics and hospitals near the South China Market from December 11th, with patients in the South China Market as early as 12 I was admitted to Union Hospital on the 10th of March. “ “In this city with a population of 11 million, half of the early cases are related to a place as large as a soccer field. If the outbreak had not started in the market, it would be very difficult to explain the pattern. “Warbby said when he commented on the study. Times.. NS World Health Organization Earlier this year, he said the virus had probably leapt from animals to humans working in the wildlife trade. WHO downplayed the idea that the virus had somehow leaked from the Wuhan Institute.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20211119/wuhan-market-vendor-first-case-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos