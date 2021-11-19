NB COVID-19 Summary: 90 new cases, vaccine doses for infants arrive next week

In New Brunswick, there are 90 new cases of COVID-19, which will be the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for infants next week, public health announced Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, COVID-19 vaccination eligibility within the state will be expanded to include children aged 5 to 11 as soon as a special children’s vaccine arrives.

Approved by Health Canada On Friday morning, the Pfizer-BioNTech Community COVID-19 Vaccine for children of this age group, and the National Advisory Board on Immunization, recommend its use.

Until Friday, only people over the age of 12 were approved for vaccination.

“Today’s approval means we are one step closer to further protecting our children and the community,” Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd said in a statement.

According to the release, the deployment of pediatric vaccines, unlike adult doses, will be packaged differently and will resemble existing systems, with the role played by both community clinics and participating pharmacies of local health authorities.

Details will be announced next week.

The state will also provide information and resources on vaccine safety and availability in the coming days to help parents and guardians make informed decisions, Shepherd said.

“With the approval of the ongoing pediatric vaccine, we tell New Brands Wickers how vaccination works and how it protects the health and well-being of family, friends and classmates. We encourage you to start a family conversation about the vaccine, “says Dr. Jennifer Russell. The Chief Health Officer said in a statement.

Ridgewood Veterans Wing declared outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Ridgewood Veterans Health Wing in St. John, the Horizon Health Network announced Friday.

The 80-bed facility is for veterans in need of long-term care.

Horizon spokeswoman Chris McDavid said in an email statement that there were two confirmed cases, both involving staff.

He said all patients were isolated in their room.

According to McDavid, the results of the COVID-19 test for patients and staff are pending and another test is scheduled for Monday.

According to Horizon, staff are following enhanced infection prevention and control guidelines at the Ridgewood Veterans Health Building. (Submitted from the Horizontal Health Network)

According to McDavid, this outbreak has nothing to do with Remembrance Day’s service.

He said the first case was detected on Wednesday.Public health reported Potential public exposure That day, at the facility on 422 Bay Street, to COVID-19.

According to a news release published by Horizon, staff are following enhanced infection prevention and management guidelines.

The specified support contact program will be suspended and existing visitor restrictions will continue to apply.

In addition, there is no hospitalization or transfer of patients to or from Ridgewood.

“Preventive measures are the best way to reduce COVID-19 infection,” Margaret Melanson, vice president of quality and patient-centric care at Horizon, said in a statement about infection prevention and control.

“We do everything we can to provide safe and quality care to our patients, clients and their families and to protect our healthcare professionals.”

Horizon said he understands that it’s difficult for family and friends to get away from their loved ones and encourages people to use technology to connect with their patients.

It said the staff is working hard to provide care and comfort to the patient in the event of an outbreak.

Outbreak in prison

There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Dochester Penitencia Lee, but details have not been announced.

Canadian Correctional Bureau officials did not respond to requests for information on the number of cases identified on Friday and whether they were related to prisoners or staff.

It has been identified as a close contact, and the number of staff quarantined because it has no business impact is unknown.

Ministry of Health officials have postponed inquiries about orthodontic services.

On Thursday, medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell told reporters that the situation was still under investigation and there were few details.

“My medical officer in the area is having a meeting this afternoon to discuss the situation and get more information,” she said. “I will get more information after these meetings are held and the investigation goes further.”

Dorchester is a multilevel security prison. According to the federal website, a medium security site is rated to accommodate 397 inmates, and a minimum security site is rated to accommodate 302 inmates.

607 active cases

90 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, and 49 recovery brought the state’s active number of cases to 607.

According to public health, 57 of the new cases are contacts of previously identified cases.

Twenty-eight people, including 16 in the intensive care unit, have been hospitalized for the virus, an increase of two.

A total of 87.3% of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated, up from 87.1%, and 93.3% have been initially dosed unchanged.

Half of the 90 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Friday are in Zone 1 of the Moncton region, with 220 of the 607 active cases in the state. (CBC News)

The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

Moncton Region, Zone 1 — 45:

Those under 19 years old

20-29 people 3 people

13 people 30-39 people

40-49 people 8 people

9 people 50-59 people

60-69 people 8 people

70-79 people 3 people

Of these cases, 34 were previously confirmed cases of contact and 11 are under investigation.

St. John Region, Zone 2 — 21:

7 people under 19 years old

20-29 people

Two people 30-39 years old

40-49 people

Two people 50-59 years old

60-69 people 5 people

Two people 70-79 years old

Those over 90 years old

Fifteen of these cases are contacts for previously identified cases, and six are under investigation.

Fredericton Region, Zone 3-11:

3 people under 19 years old

20-29 people

4 people 30-39 years old

Two people 40-49 years old

50-59 people

Nine of these cases are under investigation and the other two are contacts for previously identified cases.

Edmunston Region, Zone 4 — Two Cases:

30-39 people

50-59 people

Both of these cases are under investigation.

Miramichi Area, Zone 7-11:

3 people under 19 years old

20-29 people

30-39 people 5 people

Two people 70-79 years old

Six of these cases are contacts for previously identified cases, and five are under investigation.

A total of 543,559 COVID-19 tests have been performed so far, including 1,381 on Thursday.

Since the inception of the pandemic, New Brunswick has had 7,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,782 recovery and 122 COVID-related deaths.

The new household quarantine rules will come into effect at 6 pm

All members of COVID-19-positive households should be quarantined for up to 14 days in effect at 6 pm on Friday, regardless of vaccination status.

The new rule is Prime Minister Blaine Higgs announces Thursday Address where the spread is occurring.

Fully vaccinated household members are released from quarantine on day 5 with a negative PCR test. A PCR test on day 10 is also required to confirm a negative result.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, steps are being taken to try to find the balance of living as normal as possible while reducing the risk of COVID-19 cases that overwhelm our hospital system.” Said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer. He said in a statement of health on Friday.

“Currently, a significant portion of new cases are due to domestic infections, so we are adjusting our strategies to target their spread.”

Violations of self-quarantine public health orders can result in fines of $ 480 to $ 20,400.

Circuit breaker ends at 6 pm

Zone 1 Moncton, Riverview, Dieppe Area and Zone 7 COVID-19 circuit breakers in the Miramichi area will end at 6 pm on Friday.

All restrictions on private gatherings and round-trip travel to these areas will be lifted.

Measures have been taken to limit the spread of the virus and reduce hospitalization.

Zone 1 is Under the circuit breaker from October 8th, Circuit breaker Zone 7 was implemented on November 12th..

Cases confirmed at school, two daycare centers

A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in St Stephen High School In Zone 2 of the St. John region, you will see the COVID-19 dashboard.

Currently, there are four schools that are actively affected by the virus.

A total of 457 cases have been confirmed at 125 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed Daily day care 2 Moncton area, previously unaffected Zone 1, and YMCA After School-Moncton, Also Zone 1.

People in close contact with identified cases will be notified directly by public health or day care centers for contact tracking, public health said.

Since September 7, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at 83 early learning and childcare centers. The total number has not been announced.

Atlantic COVID Summary

Nova Scotia reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 223 active cases. Fifteen people have been hospitalized for the virus, including seven in the intensive care unit.

Newfoundland and Labrador Check out 4 new cases and there are 19 active cases.

Prince Edward Island We announced one new case on Thursday and there are 10 active cases.

Public notice

Public health was released on Friday for Zone 1 in the Moncton area, including the emergency department waiting room at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital on November 12, and the outpatient clinic C at Moncton Hospital on November 12. Issued a new public exposure notice. Canadian Plasma Resources on November 10th and November 12th.

There are also new notices in the St. John region, Zone 2, Edmundston region, Zone 4, and Miramichi region, Zone 7.

For a complete list of new and previous publication notices, please visit: State government website..

Those who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure and have symptoms should take the COVID lab test.They can book appointments online Or you need to call Tele-Care 811 and quarantine while waiting for the test results.

People who are not completely vaccinated and have no symptoms are now Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Inspection (Rapid POCT) Screening kit. If you are not instructed to quarantine from public health, you do not need to quarantine.

All positive point-of-care test results should be confirmed by the polymerase chain reaction in the laboratory. PCR, test..

It can take up to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 to become positive, so even if the result returns negative, you should immediately self-monitor if you have symptoms and be tested immediately if you develop symptoms. there is.

Also, avoid visiting vulnerable people during the 14 days, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure, public health should monitor symptoms for 14 days after possible exposure and take a COVID lab test if symptoms occur. I recommend it.

There is no need to quarantine while waiting for test results.

If you are asymptomatic, a rapid test kit is available and does not need to be quarantined.

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

A person suffering from any of these symptoms should be at home and call 811 or his doctor and follow the instructions.