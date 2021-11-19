RUMC Hosts National Lung Cancer Awareness Month Ceremony





Staten Island, New York-Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) staff, lung cancer survivors, and representatives of the American Lung Association (ALA) gathered to meet people who died of lung disease, who survived lung disease, and lung disease. We held a ceremony to honor the people who suffered from the disease. I am currently fighting this illness on Wednesday. The ceremony was held in compliance with the National Lung Cancer Awareness Month held in November every year. RUMC staff wore ALA’s LUNG FORCE signature color turquoise. Following the ceremony, they planted a turquoise ribbon on the lawn in the front yard of the hospital with the names of those who died of lung cancer and the survivors. Offices of Congressman Charles Fall (D-Northshore), Congressman Nicole Mario Takis (R-Staten Island / South Brooklyn), Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon, Congressman Michael Tanusis (R-Eastshore / South Brooklyn) and Staten Island Representative Community Board # 1 also attended the ceremony. According to the American Cancer Society, it accounts for almost 25% of cancer deaths, and lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women. A turquoise lawn ribbon placed outside the RUMC to remind people who died of lung cancer. (Provided by Richmond University Medical Center / Alex Lutz)Alex Lutz During the ceremony, ALA and RUMC staff urged people to schedule lung cancer screening. “Here at RUMC, we have one of New York City’s most comprehensive lung cancer screening and smoking cessation programs,” said Daniel J. Messina, President and CEO of RUMC. “lead [by] Dr. Keith Diaz, Dr. Lauren Harris, Lung Nurse Navigator Nancy Saig Rooney, and our team of medical professionals use state-of-the-art technology to perform life-saving procedures, including low-dose CT scans. I am diagnosing lung cancer. Thanks to their expertise, they are detecting accurate cancers that lead to faster, more effective treatments, improved health, and increased positive outcomes, “Messina continued. In March, the US Preventive Medicine Committee updated its guidelines for lung cancer screening for asymptomatic people, resulting in an increase in the number of people eligible for lung cancer screening by 15 million. Previously, lung screening was recommended only for heavy smokers and individuals over the age of 55. Currently, anyone between the ages of 50 and 80 who smokes at least 20 “pack years” (smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for one year) and has smoked or quit smoking within the last 15 years is eligible. increase. “Our phone has been off-hook since the guidelines changed,” said Nancy Saig Rooney, RUMC Lung Nurse Navigator. “If you are one of these currently qualified individuals, or if you know who is qualified, we recommend contacting us here. Find out more about our program and make a reservation. Give yourself and your family peace of mind. “ In addition to screening and treating lung cancer, RUMC has a smoking cessation program that helps people quit smoking and improve their health. For more information on smoking cessation programs and RUMC’s lung screening programs, please contact 718-818-2391.

