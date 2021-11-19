UK Covid infections are reduced, but there remain concerns about the NHS’s “significant burden.”coronavirus

Scientists say that Covid infections occur in most parts of the UK, according to official statistics, but remain high enough to expose medical services to a “significant burden” in the coming months. I warn you that you are doing it.

The National Bureau of Statistics estimates that 1 in 65 people in the UK was infected with Covid in the week leading up to November 13, a slight decrease from 1 in 60 in the previous week. Welsh also saw a slight decline, with rates in Scotland and Northern Ireland largely flat.

New figures on local infectious diseases, excluding people in hospitals, long-term care facilities and other environments, are coming as a surge in incidents on the continent sent. Austria returns to blockade And lead German Minister of Health To warn that no further blockade could be ruled out.

In many European countries, cases have surged since the summer. Wave of infection It started in the eastern countries and steadily moved west. But while the worst-affected countries are imposing major restrictions to contain the surge, British ministers are bringing in vaccine passports, expanding mask wear and more people working from home. We are postponing Plan B’s measures to encourage.

Ministers want the UK to be more immune than some other countries because it has decided to open it early. “Covid has more time to wash away in Britain,” a government source said.

It is understood that Downing Street is informed about two potential scenarios. As on the continent, colder weather can lead to a sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations-and as government sources said, “We suddenly have a big problem”-or higher immune levels. Covid allows children to continue to circulate among unvaccinated people, including children, but does not lead to a surge in hospitalizations or deaths. It’s not clear for a few weeks which trajectory the UK is on.

the government, Third vaccination against immunity – It is understood that the Minister hopes that the Independent Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) will ultimately recommend the expansion of boosters to all adults.